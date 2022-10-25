Read full article on original website
Wisconsin fines ‘Center for COVID Control’ for misleading ads on COVID tests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
Wisconsin DNR launches PFAS testing requirement across the state
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is launching a new requirement to track down cancer-causing forever chemicals across the state. Cities with a population of over 50,000 will be required to test their water for PFAS beginning Nov. 1. In the city of La Crosse, that testing has already begun.
Secretary of State candidate Loudenbeck reiterates she wants office involved in elections
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State office believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who has served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for...
National figures campaign for Barnes, Johnson in waning days before election
MADISON, Wis. — The list of high-profile politicians campaigning for Wisconsin candidates in the final days before the Nov. 8 election continues to grow, with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stumping for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes and a number of Republicans touring the state with Sen. Ron Johnson.
Van Orden Says Leftists Cannot Be Christians
Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign stop last week that “leftists” cannot be Christians. Van Orden said “there are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.” Van Orden is running in Wisconsin’s open 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Brad Pfaff. Van Orden made the comments at a prayer breakfast in Sparta. Van Orden has referred to Pfaff, whose only political membership is with the Democratic Party, as a “radical leftist.”
Cassville Car Ferry Closing For The Season on Sunday
The Cassville Car Ferry will end its season this weekend. The service runs from the Village of Cassville to eastern Iowa near Millville. The ferry’s final day will be Sunday, October 30th. The service typically resumes in May.
