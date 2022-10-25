ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Wisconsin DNR launches PFAS testing requirement across the state

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is launching a new requirement to track down cancer-causing forever chemicals across the state. Cities with a population of over 50,000 will be required to test their water for PFAS beginning Nov. 1. In the city of La Crosse, that testing has already begun.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Van Orden Says Leftists Cannot Be Christians

Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign stop last week that “leftists” cannot be Christians. Van Orden said “there are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.” Van Orden is running in Wisconsin’s open 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Brad Pfaff. Van Orden made the comments at a prayer breakfast in Sparta. Van Orden has referred to Pfaff, whose only political membership is with the Democratic Party, as a “radical leftist.”
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Cassville Car Ferry Closing For The Season on Sunday

The Cassville Car Ferry will end its season this weekend. The service runs from the Village of Cassville to eastern Iowa near Millville. The ferry’s final day will be Sunday, October 30th. The service typically resumes in May.
CASSVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy