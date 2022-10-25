Read full article on original website
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Steelers-Eagles, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) in an in-state rivalry in Week 8. The Steelers come into this game off a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Eagles are well rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
Broncos owner backs Nathaniel Hackett amid 'high expectations'
While rumors of his job status have swirled in recent days, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett received a vote of confidence from arguably the most important person involved in the situation. Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner is standing by his first-year coach — but amid a 2-5 start, Penner...
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It's possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday. Might...
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Sauce Gardner: 'Keep trying him'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message to the rest of the NFL about cornerback Sauce Gardner – keep trying him. Saleh was asked Wednesday how the standout rookie from Cincinnati compares to past star cornerbacks that he has coached, particularly Richard Sherman, who was on the San Francisco 49ers when Saleh was the defensive coordinator there.
NFL QB rankings: Mahomes, Allen lead new wave; where are Rodgers and Brady?
There's no position in any sport that affects winning to the degree quarterbacks do. There's a reason they can take up 20% of a team's salary cap — meant to be spread between 53 players — and a reason why NFL franchises mortgage their futures when any potential top-10 passer comes available. Sometimes they get Matthew Stafford's 2021 season and a Super Bowl. Sometimes they get Russell Wilson's 2022 and an uncertain future. That's the inherent risk.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
NFC East is the NFC Least no more
You’ve resurrected a season that looked to be doomed in Week 1, you say? Unearthed one of the most likable backup quarterbacks of this or any other season? Boasted the kind of ferocious defensive playmaking that any head coach would delight in?. Wait, what, all of the above?. Yeah,...
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Sean McVay's reaction validates McCaffrey trade for 49ers, Cowherd says
The San Francisco 49ers' trade for running Christian McCaffrey sent shockwaves across the NFL for multiple reasons. Obviously, the movement of an All-Pro player is sure to make headlines. But the other aspect was how much the 49ers gave the Carolina Panthers in order to land him, parting with a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fright night: Browns, Bengals renew rivalry on Halloween
CINCINNATI (4-3) at CLEVELAND (2-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 5-2; Browns 2-5. SERIES RECORD: Bengals 51-46. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Bengals 21-6, on Jan. 9 in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Falcons 35-17; Browns lost to...
Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?
The biggest benefit of the Dallas Cowboys' front office conservatism is that it makes them predictable. Most years, when the trade deadline rolls around, you can write off Dallas as a buyer or a seller because they'd typically prefer to roll with what's already on the roster. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones even said after Sunday's win against Detroit that he didn't expect to be a factor in the trade deadline. "I don't see that. I don't expect a trade," he told reporters. Imagine the collective surprise, then, when that turned out to be posturing.
How DC Josh Boyer has helped the Dolphins secondary avoid disaster
When Noah Igbinoghene took the field after an injury to Nik Needham in Week 6, Igbo wore fluorescent orange sleeves. The creamsicle wardrobe choice accidentally screamed: Target me!. So that's what Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did. After all, Igbinoghene might have been a first-round pick, but he has since...
Tom Brady's Bucs are 3-5. How much responsibility falls on the QB?
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers continue to reel. Tampa Bay's Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens was its third in a row and dropped the club to 3-5. It's the first time that Brady has lost three consecutive games since 2002. Furthermore, this is the first season in which Brady has been two games below .500 as a starter.
Chiefs dethrone Eagles atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers entering Week 8 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright is joined by Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes to unveil the latest edition of Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 8 of the NFL season. This week's edition features the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals rise to the top, the dethroning of an unbeaten team and the weekly placement of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the top.
