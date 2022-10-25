Read full article on original website
WVNews
Man accused in 2 home invasions to be held without bail on 1st-degree robbery charges, Harrison West Virginia judge rules
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County will be held without bond pending prosecution, Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish ruled Friday. Defense counsel Ryan Shreve had sought some form of bail for his client, James Dee...
WVNews
FTR
MASONTOWN — On Oct. 22, officers patrolling Rohr Road stopped a car for an alleged equipment violation and ended up charging the driver with more serious offenses. Jason Allen Lambert, 41, of Masontown, was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and two counts of child abuse creating risk of injury.
WVNews
Drug baggie.jpg
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force has stayed busy rece…
WVNews
Preston County trick or treat times set
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
WVNews
Garth Beck, candidate for Harrison County Circuit Clerk
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Garth Beck is running for Harrison County circuit clerk.
WVNews
Around The Community
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Antique Tractor and Machinery Association has announced the 2022 winners of its annual tractor raffle. First prize, a 1951 Ferguson tractor or $1,000, was won by Tammy McGinnis of Elyria, Ohio. Second prize, a Stihl chainsaw or $150, was won by Jack Myers of Buckhannon.
WVNews
State attorney general meets with Preston residents
KINGWOOD — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with local residents and officials Wednesday to give an update them about his office’s activities and recent opioid lawsuit settlements. Morrisey made several stops in the county, including some with Neighborhood Watch groups. He said he also spoke to about...
WVNews
Rob Garcia, Democratic candidate for West Virginia House of Delegates 71st District
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Garcia is running as a Democrat to represent the new West Virginia House of Delegates 71st District.
WVNews
Laura Kimble, Republican candidate for West Virginia House of Delegates 71st District
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Laura Kimble, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the West Virginia House of Delegates.
WVNews
Mountain of yards for Hilliard as Lincoln holds serve against Philip Barbour
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Antwan Hilliard changed lanes, directions, speeds, just generally weaving through traffic as if he had somewhere else to be and he had to be there fast. That someplace else turned out to the end zone as the Lincoln High School running back ran for...
WVNews
West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
WVNews
Rohrig rushes for over 200 yards, scores 3 TD's in Indians' win
INWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport running/back safety Zach Rohrig couldn’t take the smile off of his face. In the Indians’ 62-21 win at Musselman on Friday, Rohrig rushed 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns — he scored on runs of 5, 19 and 50 yards — and intercepted two passes.
WVNews
A dual threat quarterback, Mountain Ridge's Uma Pua'auli takes off for a Miners' touchdown.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WVNews) – Mountain Ridge capped off a perfect 9-0 regular season on Friday ni…
WVNews
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
WVNews
Bridging the way to a brighter future
On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
WVNews
Stone Farms makes donation to East Preston FFA
KINGWOOD — Local farmers Kevin and Samantha Stone of Stone Farms recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to East Preston Middle School’s FFA Advisory Council. In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers to find...
WVNews
Mountaineers admit they still have plenty to work on after exhibition victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s first men’s basketball contest of 2022-23 may not have counted in the record books, as it was an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum against Bowling Green, but it did provide the Mountaineers with badly-needed game experience and ultimately a 73-57 victory.
WVNews
Balanced Byrd overwhelms Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City rivals Robert C. Byrd and Liberty both needed a win to keep their Class AA playoff hopes alive when the Eagles visited the Mountaineers on Friday night. When the dust had cleared, RCB’s powerful and balanced offense was too much for the home...
WVNews
173 cast ballots on first day of early voting
KINGWOOD — A total of 173 people took advantage of the first day of early voting on Wednesday. With eight days of early voting left, it’s too soon to tell if a new record will be set, but Preston County Clerk Linda Huggins said Thursday that “throughout the state, everybody is saying that the numbers are much higher than they expected” for early voting.
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
