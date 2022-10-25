ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVNews

West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridging the way to a brighter future

On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

State attorney general meets with Preston residents

KINGWOOD — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with local residents and officials Wednesday to give an update them about his office’s activities and recent opioid lawsuit settlements. Morrisey made several stops in the county, including some with Neighborhood Watch groups. He said he also spoke to about...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

173 cast ballots on first day of early voting

KINGWOOD — A total of 173 people took advantage of the first day of early voting on Wednesday. With eight days of early voting left, it’s too soon to tell if a new record will be set, but Preston County Clerk Linda Huggins said Thursday that “throughout the state, everybody is saying that the numbers are much higher than they expected” for early voting.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

South Harrison takes care of business on road, 28-7

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks took a major step towards the Class A playoffs, scoring the final 28 points to pick up a 28-7 road win over the Braxton County Eagles on Friday night. The Hawks entered the night in the 16th and final postseason...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks took a major step towards the Class A …
FLATWOODS, WV
WVNews

WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Balanced Byrd overwhelms Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City rivals Robert C. Byrd and Liberty both needed a win to keep their Class AA playoff hopes alive when the Eagles visited the Mountaineers on Friday night. When the dust had cleared, RCB’s powerful and balanced offense was too much for the home...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

South Harrison falls in five to Clay-Battelle; McCabe is Big 12 champ

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison volleyball’s second-place finish in the Mason-Dixon Conference tournament Thursday ended with a five-set championship loss to the tournament hosts, Clay-Battelle. The Hawks dropped the opening set 25-23 before tying the match with a 25-20 second-set win. The third set unraveled for...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Rohrig rushes for over 200 yards, scores 3 TD's in Indians' win

INWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport running/back safety Zach Rohrig couldn’t take the smile off of his face. In the Indians’ 62-21 win at Musselman on Friday, Rohrig rushed 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns — he scored on runs of 5, 19 and 50 yards — and intercepted two passes.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

TCU's story contrasts with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV

