Meet the Artist: Bauer hosts Canal Convergence workshop

Meet artist Kristin Bauer, who will be showcasing an augmented reality piece at Scottsdale’s upcoming Canal Convergence event in November.

In addition to her own poetry, Bauer’s exhibit will include text collected from a reflective creative writing workshop she’s hosting on Saturday, Nov. 5, as part of Canal Convergence.

“It will be exciting to create a collective responsive piece with everyone to tie the whole piece together,” Bauer says.

The Tempe-based artist says art has been an integral part of her life, noting how she was creative even when a young child.

Read more about Bauer below in this week’s Meet the Artist Q&A.

The 10th annual Canal Convergence takes place Nov. 4-13 at the Scottsdale Waterfront. For more information on the event and to register for workshops, go to canalconvergence.com.

• 1. My name is: Kristin Bauer

• 2. I live in: based in Tempe, Arizona, and part-time in downtown Los Angeles.

• 3. I’m currently working on: My first art book, which comes out in a few months with Hirmer. In the studio I am immersed in various art projects that incorporate text and image: my own poetic writing, spoken word or sourced text on archetypes and linguistic etymology. Current projects include experimental sound making in performance art, augmented reality, and video art, as well as installations, paintings and sculptures.

• 4. I was inspired to be an artist by: My own volition. I began making marks/drawing the second I could move; my family’s home, when I was a toddler, became a bit of a canvas. I began writing poetry on my own impulse as a young child and was a dancer for the majority of my childhood as well.

The decision to be an artist professionally seems to be something that naturally happened for me as I moved through life. Although I have adopted different mediums at times, it’s been something integral to my life always, and the personal and professional aspects of being an artist often seem to intertwine into a whole in my being.

• 5. The challenges of living/creating artwork are: I always wish there were more hours in the day. I have often joked that I will be truly liberated as an artist when I can bend time and space, as there’s so many ideas I want to make manifest, and time and resources become something you have to budget and balance to maintain focus and project completion.

• 6. My involvement in this year’s Canal Convergence: I created an augmented reality piece called “Poetics of Impermanence” that features animated poetic text at several activation points. Each one focuses on an element (earth, water, fire and air) and the fifth activation point (titled The 5th Element) will be created with collected text from a reflective creative writing workshop that is open to the public!

The workshop is on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Canal Convergence, and it’s only one hour long. Anyone can participate. I will be facilitating text generating writing with various prompts and fun, easy exercises. It will be exciting to create a collective responsive piece with everyone to tie the whole piece together.

• 7. I chose to participate in Canal Convergence because: I think it’s a wonderful public art event, and the focus on light, technology and water makes it such a wondrous immersive experience. The opportunity to work with augmented reality really captured my interest, so I’m glad I could create a new piece in a new (to me) medium for this year’s event.

• 8. Other activities I enjoy are: Making experimental music, working with herbalism, traveling, spending time with my rad teenagers — Lilly and Artemis — and my husband Emmett, studying mythology and working with Jungian Sandplay (I am an art therapist part time, with a focus on Jungian symbolic processes).

• 9. If I had four hours with absolutely nothing to do on a Saturday, here’s how I would spend it: I can think of a gazillion things. It would depend on the season, but I especially love hanging with my family on Saturdays, just laying low, sharing stories, music and films and goofing off.

• 10. My No. 1 suggestion to new artists is: listen to your authentic impulses and follow your curiosity as the place to point your compass and know that the best things take a lot of time. Don’t worry about rushing to the destination — if you focus on the journey and find your center and excitement in the ongoing process, the culmination of your work will be more satisfying in the end.