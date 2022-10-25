Rigged? Miss USA president suspended as controversy mounts over 2022 winner



M iss USA President Crystal Stewart has been suspended and is under investigation by Miss Universe following 2022 contestants speaking out about the pageant’s conflicts of interest , suggesting there was “rigging weeks before” the Oct. 3 contest took place in Reno, Nevada.

Miss USA 2022 crowned Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel, its first Filipino American winner earlier this month. Since then, contestants have called into question the relationship between Stewart and her company, Miss Brand Corp., and Gabriel.

"A lot of the girls felt like it was the organization's plan from the beginning for R'Bonney to win, no matter who else was competing," Miss Missouri, Mikala McGhee, told Insider , noting there was talk of “rigging weeks before.” “We all had an idea of what was really going on behind the scenes. We felt disrespected and paraded around for a show.”

(Photo from ABC News/ Good Morning America ) Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel, was crowned winner of the 2022 Miss USA competition on Oct. 3, 2022, in Reno, Nevada.



Miss Montana, Heather Lee O’Keefe, told Good Morning America that Gabriel received extra attention, saying “the official coaching school of Miss USA sponsored all of the contestants but gave an extremely more generous amount to Miss Texas USA.”

Stewart has denied the accusations.



"With the Miss Academy, every single contestant had free training through eight-week programs and group sessions," Stewart explained. "What was offered to each state director was the same opportunity as a state level sponsorship as well."

The pageant school and med spa Mia Beaute, both of which are Miss USA national sponsors, in addition to state sponsors for Miss Texas USA, are based in Houston.

"Things get messy when you have a national sponsor offering more to their home-state girl," Miss New Hampshire, Camila Sacco, told Insider.

Miss Illinois, Angel Reyes, also said she noticed Gabriel having “personal relationships with judges who served on the judges’ panel during pageant week — an extreme conflict of interest.”

Gabriel has rejected any conflicts of interest that rigged her victory, telling GMA , "I didn't have an unfair advantage or knew that I was going to win. I worked very, very hard to get to where I am now."

