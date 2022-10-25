Read full article on original website
The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport
NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
Audrey Piner, 86; service October 30
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins. Audrey was born...
Daniel Smith, 68; service later
Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
Frank Kivett, 85; no service
Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
Joseph Whiteman, 92; service November 4
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; private service
Frank John Hauman, Jr., 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Frank “Buddy” was born on August 1, 1928, in Bay Shore, New York, son of Frank John Hauman and Ethel Eschwei. He and his sister, Joan, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucille Eschwei after being orphaned at a very young age. Ethel’s sister, Lillian and husband, Frank Glaysher, also helped raise the siblings along with their three sons, Gordon, David, and Douglas. They spent much of their young lives in Massapequa, NY on Long Island.
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
Windy Conditions outlasts competition in sixth annual AB King Mack Tourney with 49.18-pounder
ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
Croatan, West spikers fall on road in third round of 3A state playoffs
CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams both lost on the road in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. The Cougars, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, lost 3-1 at No. 4 Cape Fear. They won the first set 27-25 but fell 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the last three. They finished their season 20-6 overall.
Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; private service
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City,...
Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year
MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
Spooky Special: Onslow County USO
Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
Rodney Williams, 75; incomplete
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
County golfers compete at state tourney with Croatan finishing 10th in 3A division
SOUTHERN PINES — Four county golfers took part in the 3A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club. West Carteret’s Kalyn Trujillo shot a 99 each day for a two-day total of 198 to finish 51st in the 77-golfer event. Croatan’s Nicole Hassi...
Suzanne Hill, 81; incomplete
Suzanne R. Hill, 81, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Joanne Sutzko, 64; service October 31
Joanne Sardone Sutzko, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday October 25, 2022, at her home. A funeral mass will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30am at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen at info-komen.org.
Marlene Kelly, 87; service November 5
Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC. The family will receive guests after the service in the Atrium.
Patricia Wiley, 67; incomplete
Patricia Suzanne "Susie" Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Susie is survived by her husband Ronald Hinson, daughters Rose Connelly Fulton and Josie LaBarbera, granddaughter Olivia Marie Fulton, brother William Wiley III, sister Valerie Wiley Watson.
