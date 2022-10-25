Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 16 months after 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was stabbed, choked and strangled for nearly 30 minutes in the Party City parking lot, the man responsible has been sentenced in the case. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie will spend the rest of his life in prison without the...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County after someone called police saying their vehicle may have been shot at. Police responded to the area of Interstate-94 and 20th Street South in Moorhead. They located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two people were detained without incident.
kvrr.com
2 Arrested After Disturbance, Interstate Traffic Stop
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police arrest two people after a disturbance they say began in Fargo. A caller told authorities that his vehicle might have been shot at near I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead around 2:30 Friday morning. Police found the suspect vehicle and stopped it without...
valleynewslive.com
Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a police chase on the morning of October 20th that ended near the intersection of 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S. 32-year-old Scott Roberts is facing charges of firearm possession, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and drug-related charges.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S. A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their...
Authorities searching for driver in Bemidji hit-and-run
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Bemidji in July.The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 30, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The pedestrian was hurt, but is recovering.The BCA said the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Saturn Ion made between 2003 and 2007. The vehicle may be missing a piece of its front end just above the headlight.Authorities released a photo of the missing part on an intact Ion for comparison.Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-8312 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
kfgo.com
Have a low level active warrant in West Fargo? Certain ones can be cleared without arrest next Tues.
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Overwhelmed by the number of outstanding active warrants, West Fargo Municipal Court is holding a “Second Chance” day next week for those with warrants who show up before Judge Trent Barkus. Police Chief Denis Otterness says it’s possible those with outstanding warrants could...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
kfgo.com
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
trfradio.com
3 Injured, Alcohol Involved in Single Vehicle Crash
Three people were injured in an alcohol related single vehicle accident overnight in Beltrami County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larissa Anne Oakgrove, 30, of Blackduck was injured when the northbound 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving rolled into the ditch on Highway 89. Authorities say she lost control at Ness Road in Northwest Bemidji.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Social Security Scam
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Let me be more clear, this is a nightmare anyone would hate to go through, and it happens a lot. So who knows what floats each other's boat? That's all personal and usually between a few select groups of people, right? I guess I should tell you that when someone feels the need to share certain body parts OR all of them in a photo, it's a pretty darn good idea that - A) You are going to capture all of your nakedness with your own phone or camera and most importantly - B) Triple check yourself a thousand times over before you send that special nude pic out. This is the horror that Lt. Tommy Ray has had to re-live every day since September of last year.
Comments / 0