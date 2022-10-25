ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan, West spikers fall on road in third round of 3A state playoffs

CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams both lost on the road in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. The Cougars, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, lost 3-1 at No. 4 Cape Fear. They won the first set 27-25 but fell 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the last three. They finished their season 20-6 overall.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars cap perfect league record with 4-0 win over Patriots

OCEAN — For the first 40 minutes of the soccer match between Croatan and West Carteret on Wednesday, the overall records for both teams went out the window. Spectators wouldn’t have been able to guess that Croatan (12-4-2) was the No. 4-ranked team in the 3A East or that West (5-10-2) had only won one conference game this season, not with the score tied 0-0.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Windy Conditions outlasts competition in sixth annual AB King Mack Tourney with 49.18-pounder

ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport

NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Frank Kivett, 85; no service

Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Daniel Smith, 68; service later

Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Audrey Piner, 86; service October 30

Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins. Audrey was born...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year

MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Page, 81; private service

Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Whiteman, 92; service November 4

Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; private service

Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County schools continue to address math, reading loss due to COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — As Carteret County school officials continue to address a decline in student math and reading proficiency due to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a national assessment released Oct. 24 shows a historical drop in performance of fourth- and eighth-graders across the state and nation. North...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

