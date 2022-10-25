Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
County golfers compete at state tourney with Croatan finishing 10th in 3A division
SOUTHERN PINES — Four county golfers took part in the 3A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club. West Carteret’s Kalyn Trujillo shot a 99 each day for a two-day total of 198 to finish 51st in the 77-golfer event. Croatan’s Nicole Hassi...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan, West spikers fall on road in third round of 3A state playoffs
CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams both lost on the road in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. The Cougars, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, lost 3-1 at No. 4 Cape Fear. They won the first set 27-25 but fell 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the last three. They finished their season 20-6 overall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars cap perfect league record with 4-0 win over Patriots
OCEAN — For the first 40 minutes of the soccer match between Croatan and West Carteret on Wednesday, the overall records for both teams went out the window. Spectators wouldn’t have been able to guess that Croatan (12-4-2) was the No. 4-ranked team in the 3A East or that West (5-10-2) had only won one conference game this season, not with the score tied 0-0.
carolinacoastonline.com
East keeps fighting till the end on senior night in 5-2 loss to Southside
BEAUFORT — A two-win East Carteret team was trailing by three goals as the final minutes ticked off the clock Wednesday on senior night. The limited number of wins nor the large deficit mattered. The Mariners showed their mettle by fighting to the very end of their regular season...
carolinacoastonline.com
Windy Conditions outlasts competition in sixth annual AB King Mack Tourney with 49.18-pounder
ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
carolinacoastonline.com
The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport
NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
carolinacoastonline.com
West advances to third round for first time in five years with sweep over Person in tough three-setter
MOREHEAD CITY — Postseason wins are not to be taken for granted. This sentiment was expressed by West Carteret coach Michael Turner on Tuesday after watching his team advance to the third round of the volleyball state playoffs for the first time in five years. “Winning a playoff game...
Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Frank Kivett, 85; no service
Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Smith, 68; service later
Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
carolinacoastonline.com
East moves to third round of girls tennis state duals for first time in five years
NEWPORT — The East Carteret tennis team toughed out a 5-4 win over Ayden-Grifton on Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park to advance to the third round of the 2A playoffs. The Mariners haven’t visited the third round since 2017 when they went to the regional final. They will...
carolinacoastonline.com
Audrey Piner, 86; service October 30
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins. Audrey was born...
carolinacoastonline.com
West advances to third round of 3A volleyball state playoffs with 3-0 win over Person
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs with a 3-0 home victory over Person (8-15) on Tuesday. West (19-6) advanced to the second round with a 3-0 home triumph over Williams (15-10) on Saturday. The Patriots will hit...
carolinacoastonline.com
Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year
MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
carolinacoastonline.com
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Whiteman, 92; service November 4
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; private service
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City,...
carolinacoastonline.com
County schools continue to address math, reading loss due to COVID-19
CARTERET COUNTY — As Carteret County school officials continue to address a decline in student math and reading proficiency due to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a national assessment released Oct. 24 shows a historical drop in performance of fourth- and eighth-graders across the state and nation. North...
