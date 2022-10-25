ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Genesee County man wins more than $260k lottery prize

LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County man burst into tears when he realized he was the winner of a $261,377 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick The Jack numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2129204. He bought his winning ticket at Fifty Nine West, located at 786 West Highland Road in Highland. Highland is about 35 miles south of Flint.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MSHDA to announce up to $25,000 in statewide funding for energy-efficiency program

MICHIGAN- The MSHDA is announcing a statewide competitive funding round to obtain subrecipients for an energy-efficiency program. MI-HOPE is a federally funded program utilizing the United States Department of the Treasury American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). Officials say the first funding round will...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police to distribute 340 AEDs to troopers

LANSING, Mich. — About half of the Michigan State Police patrol fleet will be equipped with an AED this week, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers purchased 340 life-saving devices for $486,630 to help save those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, state police said. Heart health: 'People, pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nbc25news.com

Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting

OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...

