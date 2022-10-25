LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County man burst into tears when he realized he was the winner of a $261,377 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick The Jack numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2129204. He bought his winning ticket at Fifty Nine West, located at 786 West Highland Road in Highland. Highland is about 35 miles south of Flint.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO