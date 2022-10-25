Read full article on original website
Kait 8
A school giving old flags a second life
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Junior ROTC spent Thursday celebrating those who fought for our country in a community service event at the high school. The flag retirement ceremony is where ROTC members go around the community and collect old flags to burn and honor veterans. Preston Golden is a...
Kait 8
Educator encouraging students to discuss current events
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many historical events have occurred over the past two years between an unprecedented pandemic, and highly contested political races, among other things. Some teachers are now incorporating these events into their classrooms. Seventh and eighth-grade social studies teacher Grant Smith at Walnut Ridge Middle School...
Kait 8
“We are trying to protect our students”: a Northeast Arkansas school participates in Red Ribbon Week
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Ribbon Campaign is the most extensive drug-abuse prevention campaign in the United States and is one in which the Paragould School District is participating. There are different themes throughout the week to show kids how dangerous drugs are as the campaign goes on in...
Kait 8
North Arkansas teacher cancer free year after diagnosis
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday was a day of celebration for teacher Blake Medlock and the Highland School District. Medlock was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2021, and now a year later, he rings the bell with a clean bill of health. The Highland School District surprised Coach Medlock...
Kait 8
Highland School District honors former circuit judge
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District this past weekend paid tribute to a vital member of the district and the community. Former Circuit Judge Kevin King died in 2009. On Friday night, the district presented King’s family with a plaque thanking the judge and his family for the...
Kait 8
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner helps foster families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Laurie Sherrill has a heart for children. “How did you get to be so small,” she reads from a book to a group of children gathered at Forest Home Church of the Nazarene. Sherrill and her husband have raised three of their own children. But,...
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
Kait 8
Non-violence summit brings Civil Rights Activists to NEA
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Descendants of various civil rights leaders visited children of Northeast Arkansas at Blytheville High School on Friday. The visit was part of the Non-Violence Summit, hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Arkansas. Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said the event would provide children the opportunity to learn directly from civil rights activists.
Kait 8
Former A-State chancellor dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System announced Friday that its former chancellor, Dr. Robert L. Potts, has died. According to a news release, Potts died following a lengthy illness. He was appointed chancellor of A-State in 2006. “Under Potts’s leadership, enrollment grew by 23 percent, fundraising set...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: A man whose passion became a museum
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A short drive off Highway 67 in Newport lies a one-of-a-kind funeral home. The roots of Jackson’s Funeral Home date back to the 1940′s when Alvis Jackson and his son, Bob, purchased the Newport Farmers Union Funeral Home, and it became the Jackson’s Funeral Home.
neareport.com
Strube Crowned Miss Arkansas State University 2022
JONESBORO – Riley Strube, a sociology, criminology and psychology major from Cabot, Ark., was crowned Miss Arkansas State University in the 48th edition of the scholarship competition, held Wednesday evening in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center on the A-State campus and presented by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. The sophomore...
Kait 8
Town receives go-ahead to build new parks
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One Northeast Arkansas community is a step closer to building new parks for its residents. The Brookland Parks Committee announced Thursday night it had “finally received the letter from the state to proceed with the two smaller parks.”. In March, the city received a $225,000...
Kait 8
Mayor ‘grateful’ for years of service to city
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ernie Rose is counting down the days as mayor of Hardy. Since assuming the mayoral post in 2019, Rose said he’s worked hard to improve water and sewer in the city limits along with some other projects designed to improve life in his community. “Our...
Kait 8
More eyes in the sky overseeing city parks
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police now have eyes in the sky in all 25 city parks following the expansion of their cameras and license plate readers. According to Rachel Anderson, digital media officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, they started in 2019 with only 12 cameras. She said the...
Kait 8
Firms selected to move forward in Jonesboro Sport Complex project
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Steering Committee has narrowed its search for an architectural engineering firm down to three firms. The committee chose three out of seven firms by closed ballot. Those firms are Populous/Brg3s, HKS, and Crafton Tull. Chairman of the committee, Kevin Hodges, said...
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
Kait 8
Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its stores is returning to Jonesboro. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Maurice’s will open a new store in The Uptown shopping center, 2206 East Highland Dr.
Kait 8
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County. Poe said she had not spoken to her son in nearly a month. During that time, police said a Paragould woman shot him when he tried to rob...
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
Kait 8
Major steps in progress for Jonesboro Sports Complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another step forward in the future of the Jonesboro Sports Complex. The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Steering Committee met Tuesday to discuss what architectural and engineering firm would be able to handle a project of this size. Making a choice might be harder than the steering...
