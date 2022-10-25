Kanye West has a lot of work to do now that Adidas has kicked Yeezy from its lineup. Less than two months ago, we examined the relationship between Kanye West and Adidas. At the time of our deep dive, Kanye was engaged in an all-out social media assault against the German company. Every single day, he was going to his Instagram account, yelling into the void and telling us why we needed to support him in his mission to get out of his Adidas deal.

15 HOURS AGO