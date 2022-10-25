As electric vehicles become more popular, home renters face a charging dilemma

Read full article on original website
Related
More electric cars means new training for first responders
As electric vehicle sales rise in Georgia, first responders are learning how to handle the new technology in an emergency. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains. As more electric vehicles hit the road in coming years, first responders are learning how to handle the new technology in an emergency, such as fire.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Mobile homes are rising in value. But current residents can't cash out
Mobile home values are rising at a rate nearly as fast as that of single-family homes, according to a study released earlier this month by online loan platform LendingTree. Across the country, the median values of mobile homes increased 34.6% on average between 2016 and 2021, compared to 35.4% for single-family homes, based on a LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census data.
It's getting easier to find baby formula. But you might still run into bare shelves
Eight months ago, a big U.S. infant formula plant in Michigan shut down, causing shortages and sparking panic among families who couldn't find formula they needed to feed their babies. Now, infant formula production has rebounded, but it can still sometimes be a struggle for parents to find it. New...
Funeral homes could soon have to post prices online
Funeral homes around the country could soon be required to post a clear list of their prices online for services like burial and cremation, part of an updated federal rule designed to help consumers compare options after a loved one dies. The Federal Trade Commission voted 4-0 last week to...
Whether gas prices are up or down, don't blame or thank the president
Prices at the pump are falling, which is welcome news for Democrats this election season. And a few weeks ago prices were rising, which was bad news for Democrats. But no matter which way prices are going — and which way they go next — the cost of fuel simply doesn't have much to do with who is in office.
Greenhouse gases reach a new record as nations fall behind on climate pledges
GENEVA — The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an "ominous" sign as war in Ukraine, rising costs of food and fuel, and other worries have elbowed in on longtime concerns about global warming in recent months.
The International Space Station had to move to dodge space junk
The International Space Station had to fire its thrusters this week to make sure it avoided space junk in orbit around Earth. The station fired its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds in what NASA called a "Pre-Determined Debris Avoidance Maneuver" at 8:25 p.m. ET Monday to increase its distance from a piece of what used to be a Russian satellite.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0