ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia seeks UN probe of claims on Ukraine biological labs

By EDITH M. LEDERER
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia is asking the U.N. Security Council to establish a commission to investigate its claims that the United States and Ukraine are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons as a result of activities being carried out at biological laboratories in Ukraine.

A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press states that under Article VI of the convention Russia has filed an official complaint alleging that banned biological activities are taking place in Ukraine.

Soon after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, its U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare -- a charge denied by the United States and Ukraine.

The draft resolution would authorize the Security Council to set up a commission consisting of its 15 members to investigate the Russian claims and report to the council by Nov. 30 and to parties to the convention at a review conference in Geneva from Nov. 28-Dec. 16.

Nebenzia said in a letter that it was circulating the resolution, along with some 300 pages of material, ahead of a Security Council meeting Moscow has called for Thursday on biological activities in Ukraine. He said Russia also plans to hold consultations of council experts on the draft resolution.

In March, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of using a Security Council meeting for “lying and spreading disinformation” about biological weapons as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations did not have an immediate comment on the Russian draft resolution.

An AP investigation in March found that Russia’s baseless claims about secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine were taking root online including in the United States, uniting COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of ex-President Donald Trump -- despite rebuttals from independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders and officials at the White House and Pentagon.

Ukraine does have a network of biological labs that have gotten funding and research support from the U.S. But they are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or manmade. The U.S. efforts date back to work in the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union’s program for weapons of mass destruction.

“The labs are not secret,” Filippa Lentzos, a senior lecturer in science and international security at King’s College London, said in an email to The Associated Press in March. “They are not being used in relation to bioweapons. This is all disinformation.”

Nebenzia claimed in the letter to council members circulated Tuesday that during what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine it obtained “a variety of documents and evidence that shed light on the true nature of military biological activities of the U.S. and Ukraine on the Ukrainian territory.”

“The data analysis gives evidence of non-compliance by the American and Ukrainian sides with the provisions" of the biological weapons convention, he said.

Nebenzia said Russia attempted “to obtain exhaustive answers” to questions on specific U.S. and Ukrainian activities and implementation of the convention, but “Washington and Kyiv have not provided necessary explanations, nor have they taken immediate measures to remedy the situation.”

He said a formal meeting of the 197 state parties to the convention was called by Russia in late August and early September on the activities at biological laboratories in Ukraine, but a final report said “it was not possible to reach consensus on the questions we raised.”

The questions “remain open and require resolution,” Nebenzia said, which is why Russia is invoking Article VI of the convention. It gives state parties the right to request that the Security Council investigate alleged breaches.

The draft resolution also notes that Article VI requires state parties “to cooperate in carrying out any investigation which the Security Council may initiate.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Newsweek

Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV

After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
WDBO

Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv's mayor warning that the capital's power grid is working in “emergency mode" with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels.
The Independent

What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake

The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
WDBO

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. has still not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use a dirty bomb. He said there are continued concerns that the conflict could escalate, and said that’s why it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant, announcing an important step in its efforts to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday that Poland's nuclear...
WDBO

Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. Erdogan said, however, that in the meantime his government would propose constitutional amendments...
WDBO

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Intruder beat Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. Police were called to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted Friday of obstruction of justice for deleting Facebook messages he exchanged with a man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a second count of obstruction against...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault...
BERKELEY, CA
WDBO

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
MOBILE, AL
WDBO

US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well...
OREGON STATE
WDBO

2 Palestinians killed by Israel; military alleges ambush

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed and a third was wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Friday, Palestinian health officials said, as conflicting claims about the incident emerged. The shooting near the city of Nablus, the West Bank's second largest, was...
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy