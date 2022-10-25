ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan, West spikers fall on road in third round of 3A state playoffs

CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams both lost on the road in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. The Cougars, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, lost 3-1 at No. 4 Cape Fear. They won the first set 27-25 but fell 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the last three. They finished their season 20-6 overall.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars cap perfect league record with 4-0 win over Patriots

OCEAN — For the first 40 minutes of the soccer match between Croatan and West Carteret on Wednesday, the overall records for both teams went out the window. Spectators wouldn’t have been able to guess that Croatan (12-4-2) was the No. 4-ranked team in the 3A East or that West (5-10-2) had only won one conference game this season, not with the score tied 0-0.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars reach third round of state playoffs for fifth straight season with 3-0 shutout of South Central

OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team reached the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday, but that’s nothing new. The Cougars defeated South Central 3-0 at home to advance to the third round of the postseason for the fifth straight season. They did it in the 3A for the first time last year after three berths in the 2A between 2018-2020.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hobbled Bucs fall 39-20

The Swansboro football team fell at home to West Carteret 39-20 on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pirates (2-7 overall) went into halftime down 33-7 before scoring two more touchdowns to thin the scoring gap. They moved to 1-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the loss. Offense was a struggle...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Windy Conditions outlasts competition in sixth annual AB King Mack Tourney with 49.18-pounder

ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport

NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Audrey Piner, 86; service October 30

Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins. Audrey was born...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Daniel Smith, 68; service later

Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year

MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Frank Kivett, 85; no service

Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Page, 81; private service

Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

