This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
