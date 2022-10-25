MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further demonstrate the performance and safety of remotely piloted aircraft in more operating environments. Reliable has now won sequential Phase I, Phase II and Phase III SBIR contracts from the government to advance autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. With this most recent award, Reliable will build on its set of autonomy solutions to optimize aircraft control under a broad range of contingencies, and then test them in a series of flight test campaigns. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005394/en/ Reliable Robotics is developing a safe and reliable autonomy solution for its commercial and government customers (Graphic: Business Wire)

