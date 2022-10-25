Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Honeywell Launches Fuel Saving Platform
Better for the planet, better for people, better for profit—that’s how Honeywell described the impact of its newly enhanced and redesigned Honeywell Flight Efficiency platform. According to Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), the platform is “designed to help aircraft operators make better decisions around their fuel utilization.” Pilots may also...
Aviation International News
Helicopter Specialist Arrow Named Skytrac Service Center
Satcom and connectivity equipment provider Skytrac Systems named Louisiana-based helicopter maintenance specialist Arrow Aviation as an authorized service center (ASC) after partnering on repairs of the manufacturer’s ISAT-200A terminal. The ISAT-200A onboard server with satcom capabilities is designed for rotorcraft use and offers automated flight following, flight data monitoring,...
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Aviation International News
Rolls-Royce Builds on North American Service Network
Rolls‑Royce expanded its business aviation services with the extension of established partnerships and the addition of authorized service centers (ASCs) for its CorporateCare customers. Calling its ASC network an essential element of its service portfolio, the engine-maker added its first such locations in Canada with Skyservice’s facilities in Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary. The Skyservice shops will coordinate with the Rolls-Royce Canada MRO on BR710A1/C4/A2 and Tay 611-8/8C support.
Aviation International News
Wisk Aero Explains How Its New Four-Seat Autonomous eVTOL Air Taxi Will Work
To read the full story, visit: https://www.futureflight.aero/news-article/2022-10-03/wisk-aero-unveils-four-seat-autonomous-evtol-air-taxi. Autonomous eVTOL developer Wisk Aero recently publicly revealed its new sixth-generation aircraft. The company's unpiloted Generation 6 aircraft is designed to carry passengers up to 90 miles, flying at a cruise speed of 120 knots and an altitude between 2,500 feet and 4,000 feet.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
Dassault Includes ToughGuard's Paint Sealant in Mx Docs
ToughGuard Aero’s paint sealant product will be included as an approved product in Dassault Falcon’s maintenance documentation, including the Falcon Interactive Electronic Library. “ToughGuard has been trusted by individual Falcon owners and managers for decades, and we’re very pleased to be officially approved by Dassault Aviation for use...
Aviation International News
Bell Brings Autonomous Cargo UAV To Air Medical Show
Bell has brought its Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) eVTOL this week to the 2022 Air Medical Transport Conference in Tampa, Florida. The company has been flying the aircraft for several years and aims for a production version that will deliver 100 pounds, 100 miles, at 100 knots per hour, said Bell executive Lane Evans.
Aviation International News
Go Rentals To Use NuVinAir Cleaning Products
Go Rentals—a rental car company specializing in the private jet industry and luxury hotels and resorts—is partnering with NuVinAir, a Dallas-based provider of proprietary and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Under the partnership, NuVinAir will support 66 of Go Rentals’ locations. Launched as a franchise operation in 2019,...
Aviation International News
Supply Chain Weighs on Textron Aviation Q3 Deliveries
Supply-chain issues weighed on Textron Aviation’s deliveries of Cessna Citation business jets and Beechcraft King Air turboprops in the third quarter, leading to lower revenue in the three-month period. According to parent company Textron’s third-quarter earnings report released today, Textron Aviation delivered 39 jets and 33 turboprops in the quarter, down from 49 jets and 35 turboprops in the same period a year ago.
Aviation International News
Bolen, Viola Join Slate of Members on FAA AAM Panel
The U.S. Department of Transportation appointed 12 new members, representing a cross-section of the industry, to the FAA Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee (AAAC). Among the dozen are National Business Aviation Association president and CEO Ed Bolen, Helicopter Association International president and CEO James Viola, and Blade Air Mobility president and general counsel Melissa Tomkiel.
Reliable Robotics Awarded Phase III U.S. Air Force Contract to Optimize Aircraft Autonomy and Conduct Flight Test Campaigns
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further demonstrate the performance and safety of remotely piloted aircraft in more operating environments. Reliable has now won sequential Phase I, Phase II and Phase III SBIR contracts from the government to advance autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. With this most recent award, Reliable will build on its set of autonomy solutions to optimize aircraft control under a broad range of contingencies, and then test them in a series of flight test campaigns. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005394/en/ Reliable Robotics is developing a safe and reliable autonomy solution for its commercial and government customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
Aviation International News
NBAA-BACE 2022 Provided $51M Economic Boost to Orlando
NBAA-BACE, held last week, provided a big boost to the Central Florida economy, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA). The three-day show generated an estimated $51 million in economic impact and attracted more than 21,000 visitors from around the world. Held at the Orange County Convention Center, BACE...
Aviation International News
On Air Dining Launches Dry Cleaning and Laundry Arm
Business aviation catering specialist On Air Dining today launched On Air Dry Cleaning & Laundry following a successful trial with several longstanding customers. Initial service will be offered at On Air Dining’s bases at Farnborough and Stansted airports, with service expected to be extended to all London-area airports in the first quarter.
Aviation International News
GE Honda Aero Engines Expands Authorized Network
D’viation in Malaysia and Mather Aviation in central California have been appointed as GE Honda Aero Engines’ two newest authorized service providers (ASPs), increasing the joint venture’s HF120 service network to 17 locations. The engine powers the HondaJet. As ASPs, the companies will perform line maintenance and...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Delivers Its First Challenger 3500
Visit http://bjtonline.com for the most comprehensive resource available for anyone using—or interested in trying—private flight. At the recent NBAA-BACE trade show in Orlando, Florida, Bombardier held a ceremony to deliver the first production Challenger 3500 business jet to its customer. Les Goldberg, CEO of Entertainment Technology Partners, is a current owner of a Challenger 350 and plans to use the new aircraft as a business tool. The Challenger 3500 is an upgrade to the 350 platform and offers a host of new features for the pilot and passenger, as well as a nod to sustainability.
lbmjournal.com
Kodiak Building Partners acquires Albeni Falls Building Supply
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners announced today it has acquired Albeni Falls Building Supply, supplier of lumber and building products in Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington. Albeni Falls Building Supply was founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber to distribute quality lumber with superior...
Aviation International News
Saudia, Lilium Agree to Develop eVTOL Network in Saudi Arabia
Saudia—formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines—has signed with Lilium to acquire 100 Lilium Jet eVTOL aircraft as part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) tied to the proposed development and operation by the Saudi flag carrier of an advanced air mobility network across the kingdom. The companies signed the MOU Wednesday during the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.
thefastmode.com
Ceragon Unveils its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) Software
Ceragon Networks announced that its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) software announced earlier this year is now available for purchase as part of its IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution. The RAON software is designed to increase operational efficiency, simplify radio monitoring and management, and reduce energy consumption at...
Comments / 0