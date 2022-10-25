If you’re a fan of classic ponies, you’ve got to check this one out…. For many, the look of a classic Ford Mustang convertible is the ultimate. As one of the most iconic American cars ever made, it’s understandable why so many people are clamoring to own one. And while you certainly have quite a few choices on the market, this particular 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is quite the build, pushing your experience as the driver to a level you might not suspect on first glance.

11 DAYS AGO