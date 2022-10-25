ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fordauthority.com

New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed

While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
Motorious

Dominate All With A 1965 Ford Mustang

If you’re a fan of classic ponies, you’ve got to check this one out…. For many, the look of a classic Ford Mustang convertible is the ultimate. As one of the most iconic American cars ever made, it’s understandable why so many people are clamoring to own one. And while you certainly have quite a few choices on the market, this particular 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is quite the build, pushing your experience as the driver to a level you might not suspect on first glance.
Top Speed

Three Rare Chrysler Ghias Could Fetch Millions on the Auction Block

With models like the Pacifica or the 300 sedan, Chrysler isn’t exactly a company worth writing home about these days. But during its long history, the company had a lot of cool cars, like the Newport, the New Yorker, the Imperial, and even the more recent Crossfire. Back in the 1950s and early 1960s, Carrozzeria Ghia helped Chrysler build some of the coolest, best-looking models ever. A trans-Atlantic trio of rare, mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars will be the highlights of the Scottsdale Auction on January 26, 2023. The three cars are part of the prestigious Ramshead Collection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Motorious

One-of-a-Kind Ford F-100 Roadster Selling At Maple Brothers Auction

This restomod Ford F-100 is highly custom. Ford did a great job designing the pickup trucks in the 1950s. These are some of the most desirable trucks on the collector market. The iconic step sides and flared wheel wells roll into the current days like a bolt of lightning. Some of these trucks have been modified to make them even better than when they left the factory, and this particular example is a custom F-100 like you’ve never seen.
DALLAS, TX
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...

