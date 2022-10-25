ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

azbigmedia.com

Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale

Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to get $25M expansion

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Nikola Confirms Buckeye Hydrogen Hub Plan

In our Oct. 21 issue, we picked up a Phoenix Business Journal article on the purchase of 920 acres in Buckeye by Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC – an entity of Nikola Corporation and partner TC Energy. The story included speculation that the site was likely planned for the development of a hydrogen hub facility, which Nikola had announced in August. (AZBEX, Oct. 21)
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Another Tractor Supply store coming to Arizona

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has taken initial steps to come to the City of Maricopa, a city official confirmed Tuesday morning. There has been recent widespread speculation on social media that the firm was planning the move.
MARICOPA, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
PHOENIX, AZ
whatnowphoenix.com

Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
PHOENIX, AZ
whatnowphoenix.com

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its sandwiches to a brand-new location in Avondale. Ike’s is now open at 13070 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Ste C3, Avondale, AZ 85392. The grand opening will be Friday, November 4. Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches said in...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Public Transit Comes to Mesa

The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
MESA, AZ

