Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale
Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to get $25M expansion
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
azbex.com
Nikola Confirms Buckeye Hydrogen Hub Plan
In our Oct. 21 issue, we picked up a Phoenix Business Journal article on the purchase of 920 acres in Buckeye by Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC – an entity of Nikola Corporation and partner TC Energy. The story included speculation that the site was likely planned for the development of a hydrogen hub facility, which Nikola had announced in August. (AZBEX, Oct. 21)
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Another Tractor Supply store coming to Arizona
Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has taken initial steps to come to the City of Maricopa, a city official confirmed Tuesday morning. There has been recent widespread speculation on social media that the firm was planning the move.
12news.com
Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
whatnowphoenix.com
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its sandwiches to a brand-new location in Avondale. Ike’s is now open at 13070 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Ste C3, Avondale, AZ 85392. The grand opening will be Friday, November 4. Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches said in...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
SignalsAZ
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa
The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
