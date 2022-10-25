ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fla. Teen Dies in Scooter Accident, Remembered as 'Straight-A Student' Who Wanted to Help Others

The family of Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. said the young man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week. The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL

