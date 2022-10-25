The family of Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. said the young man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week. The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old...

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO