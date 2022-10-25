Read full article on original website
Residents at Orange County apartment complex meet with FEMA representative ahead of eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando were able to meet in person with a FEMA representative at Oak Ridge High School on Wednesday ahead of their expected eviction date. Several community leaders have expressed concern there weren’t enough Spanish speaking representatives being dispatched to...
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
Two Orlando Women Convicted Of Preparing Fraudulent Tax Returns Over 3 Year Period
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando women have been convicted of preparing fraudulent tax returns over a three-year period. Erotida Natasha Harden Ortiz was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and six counts of aiding in fraudulent and false statements
‘It’s ridiculous’: Consumers struggle to get titles from online used car dealer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in Orlando claims an online used car dealership sold him a vehicle he could not legally drive for months. Action 9 uncovered thousands of complaints against the dealership and many of those customers said they couldn’t get titles and tags. “What’s it like...
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
Fla. Teen Dies in Scooter Accident, Remembered as 'Straight-A Student' Who Wanted to Help Others
The family of Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. said the young man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week. The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old...
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
Florida Man with Loaded Gun Caught Trying to Open Car Doors in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot
A man roaming the Magic Kingdom parking lot for about 10 minutes tried to gain entry into more than a dozen vehicles this summer. He was confronted later by law enforcement who discovered the man had a loaded gun with him, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Deputies: Orlando teen identified as victim of deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left an Orlando teen dead Monday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle near Hiawassee Road after getting reports of gunfire in the area just after 7 p.m.
Orlando USPS letter carrier robbed while delivery mail; $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was threatened and robbed while delivering mail in Orlando in early October. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. It is the fifth reported robbery of a...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
Florida man confesses to 31-year-old murder of Daytona Beach woman while in prison, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man serving a life sentence for beating a Titusville woman to death was indicted by a grand jury on a 31-year-old cold case out of Volusia County, authorities announced Monday. Michael Townson, 53, of Orlando is accused of killing a Daytona Beach woman, Linda...
Pine Hills residents say car accidents causing power outages, difficulty accessing businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live near Pine Hills said they’re taking a risk every time drivers buckle up and hit the road. Residents say they’ve lost power and access to their businesses because of the continuous crashes and accidents, and that this is a major safety issue that is being ignored.
KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring
Music, Concert, Addition Financial Arena, Jazz, R&B, Soul, KEM. Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild,
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
