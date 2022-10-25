Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said. Michael Shaw was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with the Columbus...
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WECT
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged an Elizabethtown man in relation to reports concerning a handyman failing to complete work after being paid. Per the report, BCSO charged 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel with the following:. Failure to work after being...
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The NCDOT will be able to leverage feasibility funding for the study from the state’s highway trust fund. Last...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for person accused of indecent exposure on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week. Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect. The first...
WECT
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and the...
foxwilmington.com
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Every 6th-grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip to the Bald Head Island Conservancy throughout the past few weeks. But the schools didn’t have to pay a penny because of a donation from Jim and Devon...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints several Cape Fear residents to NC Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions. Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues several charges during DWI checkpoint
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office spent time last Saturday keeping the roads a little safer. On October 22nd, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint along US Hwy 17 in Hampstead to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County’s plan for opioid settlement money has been in the works for years
As Bladen County awaits its share of a $26 billion national opioid settlement, officials say they’re ready to put money behind the plan they’ve been working on for the last five years. In 2017, the county formed a substance misuse task force that created a multifaceted strategic plan...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear residents encouraged to dispose of unneeded meds during Take Back Day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety. With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.
WECT
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to structure fire at South Navassa Road, Loop Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at the South Navassa Road and Loop Road area on October 26. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage on fire and quickly deployed two handlines to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries. The Leland Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greenfield Lake Park sees improvements one year after the implementation of Park Ranger program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a year since the City of Wilmington’s Park Ranger program began, which was set up to provide assistance and promote safety in city parks. Greenfield Lake Park is the city’s largest park at 190-acres. It has been monitored by park ranger...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear schools among 389 districts receiving funds in $1 billion Clean School Bus Program
(WWAY) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts. Bladen County Schools have been awarded nearly $2 million for 5 new buses, with Columbus County Schools getting...
whqr.org
Sheriff Jody Greene resigns... so he can run again. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu accused of sign theft
Editor's note: While at the time of recording, Beaulieu was still under investigation, on Thursday afternoon the New Hanover County Sheriff's confirmed he would not be charged. District Attorney Ben David's office also issued a statement:. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 the District Attorney’s Office was asked by the New...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
Spooky Special: Onslow County USO
Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
Comments / 0