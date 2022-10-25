Read full article on original website
Supervisor Lawson calls for delaying PW Digital Gateway vote
Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Lawson was joined by environmental and preservation activists at a press conference Friday morning about the controversial project. Lawson’s call comes before the Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to...
Military honored at chamber event
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored active-duty military service members and veterans at its annual Salute to the Armed Forces event last week. The Oct. 20 event, at the Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport, served as a reminder of and tribute to the contributions of military members.
InFive: Battle of Pageland Lane, Big Whiskey Festival and cooler today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Manassas Park still seeing candidate shortage
Even the allure of new digs at Manassas Park’s recently-opened city hall building hasn’t drawn more candidates into a three-way race for City Council this year, leading some to consider reducing the small city’s governing body from seven seats to five. The problem has plagued the small...
InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
Coles Elementary named a Blue Ribbon recipient
As the achievement gap in many school divisions grew following the pandemic, one Prince William school has been recognized for shrinking it. Coles Elementary School outside Manassas has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of five elementary schools in the commonwealth to receive the designation in 2022.
Former Loudoun County prosecutor announces Democratic campaign for new 31st District Senate seat
Russet Perry, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, CIA officer and current Leesburg attorney, will seek the Democratic nomination for the new Virginia State Senate 31st District seat in 2023, according to a news release. "This is a pivotal moment, not just for Virginia, but for the future of our children...
Arlington candidates stick with Missing Middle position as crunch time nears
With seven weeks down and two to go in Arlington’s election season, the positions of the County Board candidates haven’t moved much on the most contentious local political hot-potato in a decade. Judging from comments at a recent debate, Audrey Clement remains adamantly opposed to Missing Middle zoning...
Letter: Are Arlington leaders trying to purposely confuse public over Missing Middle?
Editor: The confusing messaging and misinformation surrounding Arlington’s Missing Middle Housing framework are undermining the clarity of and confidence in the entire process. Individual County Board members have made, and are continuing to make, different and conflicting arguments for Missing Middle. First, county leaders argued that it would create...
Ask McEnearney: Concerned with high interest rates? Consider an assumption!
Home sales in the Washington region were down 38% last week compared with the same week in 2021. The frenzied activity of March, April and May 2022 has given way to a much more balanced real estate market. Homes are beginning to sit when in previous months, they were gone...
Letter: Arlington should not be guinea pig for Missing Middle
Editor: As an Arlington Realtor interested in housing policy and home-ownership opportunities, especially for minorities, I eagerly attended a recent panel on Missing Middle housing hosted by George Mason University here in Arlington. I am skeptical of Missing Middle, because I don’t think it will really make housing more affordable...
Vienna nixes planned massage rules, will revisit situation
Citing objections over high fees and other aspects of new, but yet-to-be-implemented, rules governing massage-therapy businesses in Vienna, the Vienna Town Council on Oct. 24 voted to repeal the ordinance changes and adjust them at a Nov. 2 work session. The Council had adopted the new rules Aug. 29 and...
Annual Thanksgiving for refugees returning to Arlington after two-year COVID layoff
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Ethiopian Community Development Council and its ECDC African Community Center D.C. Metro will resume their “Refugees’ First Thanksgiving” festivities on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in Arlington. “This event introduces refugees for the first time to the quintessential American family...
Parental rights remain a concern in Loudoun and other school boards as election nears
(The Center Square) – With local school board elections approaching on Nov. 8, parental rights in education have remained a major point of concern in Loudoun County and other school boards across Virginia. As the Loudoun County School Board faces a state investigation into whether the board misled parents...
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Vega on bankruptcy: Student debt repaid, not forgiven
After a protracted battle with a lender, Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega paid off her student loans to a shuttered for-profit college that the federal government said defrauded hundreds of thousands of students. The student loans were not discharged through a 2009 bankruptcy filing, Vega...
Letter: Candidate Rives has focus on coming back from student learning loss
Editor: As Arlington Public Schools continues to emerge from the tumult of the pandemic-era closures that the district imposed starting in March 2020, making up for the resultant “learning loss” is of paramount importance. We parents, families, residents and taxpayers of Arlington also must have confidence that a...
'Floating launch' will provide access to Four Mile Run, Potomac
The Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation is receiving a grant award of $300,000 toward a project to build a public, accessible floating launch for kayaks, canoes and other non-motorized recreational watercraft on the tidal portion of Four Mile Run, which feeds into the Potomac River. The project is one of...
Spirits in Occoquan: Spooky good time returns to town
The town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are presenting the third year of their Spirits & Spirits events in historic Occoquan this weekend. This year’s event includes new activities for adults, kids and families. Here’s a complete schedule of events, which kicked off last weekend with a screening of the movie “Beetlejuice” in River Mill Park.
