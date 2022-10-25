ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Supervisor Lawson calls for delaying PW Digital Gateway vote

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Lawson was joined by environmental and preservation activists at a press conference Friday morning about the controversial project. Lawson’s call comes before the Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Military honored at chamber event

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored active-duty military service members and veterans at its annual Salute to the Armed Forces event last week. The Oct. 20 event, at the Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport, served as a reminder of and tribute to the contributions of military members.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Manassas Park still seeing candidate shortage

Even the allure of new digs at Manassas Park’s recently-opened city hall building hasn’t drawn more candidates into a three-way race for City Council this year, leading some to consider reducing the small city’s governing body from seven seats to five. The problem has plagued the small...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
OCCOQUAN, VA
Inside Nova

Coles Elementary named a Blue Ribbon recipient

As the achievement gap in many school divisions grew following the pandemic, one Prince William school has been recognized for shrinking it. Coles Elementary School outside Manassas has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of five elementary schools in the commonwealth to receive the designation in 2022.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Are Arlington leaders trying to purposely confuse public over Missing Middle?

Editor: The confusing messaging and misinformation surrounding Arlington’s Missing Middle Housing framework are undermining the clarity of and confidence in the entire process. Individual County Board members have made, and are continuing to make, different and conflicting arguments for Missing Middle. First, county leaders argued that it would create...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington should not be guinea pig for Missing Middle

Editor: As an Arlington Realtor interested in housing policy and home-ownership opportunities, especially for minorities, I eagerly attended a recent panel on Missing Middle housing hosted by George Mason University here in Arlington. I am skeptical of Missing Middle, because I don’t think it will really make housing more affordable...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna nixes planned massage rules, will revisit situation

Citing objections over high fees and other aspects of new, but yet-to-be-implemented, rules governing massage-therapy businesses in Vienna, the Vienna Town Council on Oct. 24 voted to repeal the ordinance changes and adjust them at a Nov. 2 work session. The Council had adopted the new rules Aug. 29 and...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Inside Nova

Vega on bankruptcy: Student debt repaid, not forgiven

After a protracted battle with a lender, Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega paid off her student loans to a shuttered for-profit college that the federal government said defrauded hundreds of thousands of students. The student loans were not discharged through a 2009 bankruptcy filing, Vega...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

'Floating launch' will provide access to Four Mile Run, Potomac

The Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation is receiving a grant award of $300,000 toward a project to build a public, accessible floating launch for kayaks, canoes and other non-motorized recreational watercraft on the tidal portion of Four Mile Run, which feeds into the Potomac River. The project is one of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Spirits in Occoquan: Spooky good time returns to town

The town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are presenting the third year of their Spirits & Spirits events in historic Occoquan this weekend. This year’s event includes new activities for adults, kids and families. Here’s a complete schedule of events, which kicked off last weekend with a screening of the movie “Beetlejuice” in River Mill Park.
OCCOQUAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy