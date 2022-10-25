Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner 2022
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. South Dakota Focus host Jackie Hendry talks with candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner. They include Democratic candidate Jeffrey Barth and incumbent Republican candidate Chris Nelson.
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Initiated Measure 27
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. The second statewide ballot issue this year calls for the legalization of recreational marijuana - again. Initiated Measure 27 legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. If voters pass the measure, South Dakota would join 19 other states that have legalized the drug.
sdpb.org
Candidates for South Dakota state auditor 2022
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. South Dakota Focus host Jackie Hendry interviews candidates for South Dakota state auditor. She talks with Democratic candidate Stephanie Marty, Libertarian candidate Rene Meyer and incumbent Republican candidate Richard Sattgast.
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Amendment D
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
sdpb.org
Pine Ridge Reservation town hall meeting series aims to empower residents | Oct 28
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A new poll suggests Kristi Noem holds a sizeable lead over Democrat Jamie...
sdpb.org
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
sdpb.org
Democrats bet on ballot issues and slow reconstruction of a diminished party
Come January, it’ll be 50 years since Rapid City lawyer Gene Lebrun became Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives. It hasn’t happened since. At least, not to a Democrat. Lebrun is one of only three Democrats in South Dakota history to serve as Speaker of the...
sdpb.org
District 1 Senate: Susan Wismer
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Susan Wismer is an Independent running for state senate in District 1. That’s in northeastern South Dakota and includes the cities of Webster and Britton. She joins us by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
sdpb.org
District 28A House: Oren Lesmeister
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Oren Lesmeister is a Democrat running for re-election to the state house in District 28A. That’s in northcentral South Dakota and includes the cities of Isabel and Eagle Butte. He joins us today as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
sdpb.org
SD state treasurer election, plus special issues on the ballot
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls is one of many organizations across the state who assist the homeless population. Madeline Shields is the executive director and she joins us to expand on its mission.
sdpb.org
Public Utilities Commissioner candidates, plus author Craig Johnson
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A move that could extend healthcare benefits to an additional 42,500 low-income residents is on the November 8 ballot. SDPB's Lee Strubinger talks about what expanding Medicaid could mean.
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization | Oct 27
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns...
sdpb.org
2022 SD High School Football Quarterfinal Scores
The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs took place on Thursday October 27 in South Dakota. These are all of the scores from across the state. Click here to see all of the brackets. Class 11AAA. #1 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #8 Sioux Falls Washington 42-7 #4...
