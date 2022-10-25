ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Related
sdpb.org

USD nursing program receives $1 million grant

The University of South Dakota Department of Nursing has received a substantial boost in its effort to increase the number of nurses working in rural and underserved areas. The Health and Resources Services Administration awarded the program a $1 million grant, university officials said Friday. USD Nursing Assistant Professor and...
VERMILLION, SD
Washington Pavilion receives $2 million donation for new planetarium

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls will be expanding the Wells Fargo CineDome into both a theater and a planetarium thanks to an almost $2 million donation from the Dick and Kathy Sweetman family. This is the largest donation from an individual in the Washington Pavilion’s history, staff said. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2022 Debate: South Dakota candidates for governor

Two of three candidates for South Dakota's governor participated in a debate in Sioux Falls. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem declined the invitation to participate. This debate took place inside SDPB's Leo P. Flynn Gallery. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint faced off on several issues such as agriculture, veteran's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
There’s A Lot of Good Ones Out There: Entomologist Shares His Love of Insects

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Patrick Wagner has loved insects his entire life. He’s made a career as an Entomology Field Specialist with SDSU Extension. In this Take A Moment Segment, Wagner shares with SDPB’s Lura Roti why he values these often under-estimated creatures.
BROOKINGS, SD
2022 SD High School Football Quarterfinal Scores

The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs took place on Thursday October 27 in South Dakota. These are all of the scores from across the state. Click here to see all of the brackets. Class 11AAA. #1 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #8 Sioux Falls Washington 42-7 #4...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

