sdpb.org
USD nursing program receives $1 million grant
The University of South Dakota Department of Nursing has received a substantial boost in its effort to increase the number of nurses working in rural and underserved areas. The Health and Resources Services Administration awarded the program a $1 million grant, university officials said Friday. USD Nursing Assistant Professor and...
sdpb.org
Washington Pavilion receives $2 million donation for new planetarium
The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls will be expanding the Wells Fargo CineDome into both a theater and a planetarium thanks to an almost $2 million donation from the Dick and Kathy Sweetman family. This is the largest donation from an individual in the Washington Pavilion’s history, staff said. The...
sdpb.org
2022 Debate: South Dakota candidates for governor
Two of three candidates for South Dakota's governor participated in a debate in Sioux Falls. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem declined the invitation to participate. This debate took place inside SDPB's Leo P. Flynn Gallery. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint faced off on several issues such as agriculture, veteran's...
sdpb.org
There’s A Lot of Good Ones Out There: Entomologist Shares His Love of Insects
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Patrick Wagner has loved insects his entire life. He’s made a career as an Entomology Field Specialist with SDSU Extension. In this Take A Moment Segment, Wagner shares with SDPB’s Lura Roti why he values these often under-estimated creatures.
sdpb.org
2022 SD High School Football Quarterfinal Scores
The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs took place on Thursday October 27 in South Dakota. These are all of the scores from across the state. Click here to see all of the brackets. Class 11AAA. #1 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #8 Sioux Falls Washington 42-7 #4...
