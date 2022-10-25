Read full article on original website
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
Aviation International News
Skunk Works To Display Darkstar at Edwards Airshow
Lockheed Martin Skunk Works will put a secret hypersonic airplane on static display at the Edwards Air Force Base airshow from October 14 to 16. But it will never fly. It is the Darkstar full-scale model that is featured in the opening scenes of this year’s hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?
The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Swarmed Navy Destroyer Had Its Bridge Illuminated By Mysterious Drones
USNReports The War Zone obtained reveal new details about swarming incidents off Southern California in 2019 and many more across the Pacific.
Business Insider
Some of the US Air Force's biggest planes are being grounded over cracks in a part that holds their propellers
More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said. In total, 116 C-130Hs could be affected by the issue, Air Mobility Command spokeswoman...
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
Aviation International News
Go Rentals To Use NuVinAir Cleaning Products
Go Rentals—a rental car company specializing in the private jet industry and luxury hotels and resorts—is partnering with NuVinAir, a Dallas-based provider of proprietary and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Under the partnership, NuVinAir will support 66 of Go Rentals’ locations. Launched as a franchise operation in 2019,...
Aviation International News
Honeywell Improves Forge Flight Efficiency Platform
Honeywell has introduced a new and improved version of its cloud-based Forge Flight Efficiency cloud-based platform. Renamed Honeywell Flight Efficiency, the system will allow users to make better decisions regarding their fuel efficiency by analyzing and simplifying streams of data coming from a wide range of sources. Among its improvements...
Aviation International News
Vuichard To Teach Recovery Technique at European Rotors
The Vuichard recovery method for vortex ring state, otherwise known as settling with power, will be taught during a half-day course at the upcoming European Rotors. The conference will be held November 8 to 10 in Cologne, Germany. Claude Vuichard, who began his pilot career in 1981, has logged more...
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Aviation International News
TSA, NATA Renew General Aviation Security Partnership
The partnership between the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and NATA regarding security measures for members of the commercial and general aviation industry has entered its 25th year with the recent renewal of the relationship for an additional five years. Under the agreement, NATA's Compliance Services (NATACS) provides the TSA with...
Aviation International News
Citation Jet Pilots Convention Serves Up Aviation Safety
This year’s Citation Jet Pilots (CJP) Owner Pilot Association convention kicked off on Wednesday with more than 560 attendees, many who flew to Georgetown Executive Airport north of Austin, Texas, in 160 Cessna Citations. CJP now has 1,427 members who operate 916 Citations, and during the past two years there have been zero incidents or accidents involving members and their airplanes.
Aviation International News
FAA Releases AC To Help Pilots Avoid Midair Collisions
The FAA has released an advisory circular (AC) to guide pilots on the regulatory obligation to see and avoid other aircraft. AC 90-48E, "Pilots’ Role in Collision Avoidance," alerts pilots of their potential contribution to midair collisions and near-midairs and recommends potential improvements in training, operating practices, and scanning techniques to reduce conflicts.
