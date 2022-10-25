ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles 10.27.2022

Halloween fast approaching, but plans already underway for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The free dinner at Centennial park. Linda Sturmer tells KPRL they need more volunteers. To sign up, go to the website:. eventbrite.com, then look for; Thanksgivingforpasorobles.com. Then you can sign up for a specific job at a particular...
Zoo Boo Tomorrow 10.28.2022

You can’t see kids faces if they’re wearing a mask, but that’s expected at Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo, tomorrow evening. Alan Baker says the zoo’s intent is not to scare kids. He says it’s family friendly, gauged for the smaller trick or treaters.
Test Scores in the North County 10.27.2022

Test scores indicate the impacts of the pandemic shut down on student learning was profound in the north county. Atascadero unified school district saw only minor drops in the number of students testing at state standards. Those scores dropped 1% in both reading and math. But Paso Robles and Templeton...
Other Stories This Friday 10.28.2022

A San Luis Obispo man gets six years in state prison for rape. 37-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Pinto must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Santa Barbara. He was arrested earlier this month at a home on Conejo road in Santa Barbara. In May, the 54-year-old comedian was arrested in Oragon county on suspicions of sexual battery.
Mark Russo’s Halloween House 10.26.2022

You know it’s Halloween when you see all the decorations festoon local retail stores, and when Mark Russo’s house celebrates Halloween in Atascadero. The house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril avenue. You head east towards the Jim Green Trail. One of the great Halloween traditions...
Robbery at CVS in Paso 10.26.2022

A man tried to rob CVS on Niblick road in Paso Robles last night. The suspect described as a lanky man dressed in black. He allegedly robbed the store just before closing at ten last night. Police responded with a canine unit. They searched the store and surrounding area. According...
Dorian Baker 10.28.2022

The election only fast approaching in the north county. Paso Robles school board trustee Dorian Baker out with her recommendations for the school board. She encourages voters to vote for Frank Triggs, Peter Byrne and Lauren McCoy. Dorian Baker says the learning loss in the Paso Robles school district is disturbing.
Atascadero City Council 10.26.2022

Atascadero city council welcomes former police chief Jerel Haley back to the rotunda at last night’s meeting. Mayor Heather Moreno presiding at last night’s city council meeting. She welcomed Haley back, and interim chief Haley said it was great to be back. Haley retired, but was brought back...
Elissa Williams Remax Success 10.26.2022

Today, a Templeton real estate company is handing out checks to senior and veterans groups in an annual fundraising effort. Elissa Williams of Remax Success tells KPRL, Remax Success raised $64 thousand dollars to donate to senior and veterans groups in the north county. It’s an annual tradition at Remax...
Robbery at CVS 10.27.2022

We get more information about the robbery at CVS in Paso Robles Tuesday night. Around 9:45, a man dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask entered the store and brandished a knife at the cashier. He demanded cash. The man received a small amount of money from the cash register, and fled to the rear of the store.
Paso Man Convicted of Robbery 10.28.2022

A Paso Robles man convicted of bank robbery was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. A jury found 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson guilty of second-degree robbery for the attempted robbery on September 1, 2021. Police say Gilbertson did not get away with any money and nobody was hurt during...
