Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel; traffic redirected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.
live5news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
live5news.com
Crash temporarily closes I-26 W; lanes back open, highway patrol says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night. The westbound lanes of I-26 temporarily closed near Ashley Phosphate, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The Highway Patrol says the crash has been moved off the interstate, and all lanes...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes all lanes on I-26 W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night. The westbound lanes of I-26 are closed near Ashley Phosphate, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Law enforcement is currently on scene. This is a developing story. Check back for...
abcnews4.com
Child flown to MUSC trauma center after 4-wheeler crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A small child was seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, requiring a medical evacuation to Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. A parent of the young girl met with paramedics at the intersection of Cottageville...
Motorcyclist “popped a wheelie” before Coleman Blvd. crash, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash that involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It happened […]
live5news.com
Man dies after jumping from overpass onto I-26 during traffic stop, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in Charleston County. A deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass after 10:30 p.m. above I-26 in North Charleston. During the stop, a passenger in...
live5news.com
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
live5news.com
Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Besty Kerrison Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say the driver hit...
live5news.com
Portion of Coleman Blvd. back open after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says all lanes on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard are back open. Police first tweeted about a crash at 2:07 p.m. Friday. The crash blocked all of the southbound lanes and most of the northbound lanes in the area,...
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
counton2.com
CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
live5news.com
Police searching for persons of interest in King St. assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an assault case. Police responded to the area of 565 King St. on Monday at 2:20 a.m. Officers met with the victim, who had a swollen left eye with bruising...
live5news.com
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville...
live5news.com
Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0