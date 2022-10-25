ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
msn.com

iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs

After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
CNET

Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore

This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
The Verge

Spotify pulls audiobook purchases from iOS app after Apple blocks updates

An update for Spotify’s iOS app released Thursday had a big change for its audiobooks vertical — and not for the better. The app no longer indicates how you can buy any of the audiobooks in its store, posing a major roadblock for its new business. Now when...
ZDNet

How to FaceTime on Android

For far too long, Android users have been excluded from Apple's flourishing apps and services, including iMessage and FaceTime. While the former will take a process to fix, and your texts from Android devices will continue to remain green for the foreseeable future, Apple has been a little more open about its video-calling platform.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Ars Technica

Passkeys—Microsoft, Apple, and Google’s password killer—are finally here

For years, Big Tech has insisted that the death of the password is right around the corner. For years, those assurances have been little more than empty promises. The password alternatives—such as pushes, OAUTH single-sign ons, and trusted platform modules—introduced as many usability and security problems as they solved. But now, we’re finally on the cusp of a password alternative that’s actually going to work.
Phone Arena

Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
The Independent

Users report problems sending, receiving WhatsApp messages

People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT.A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
CNET

2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery

If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...

