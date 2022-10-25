MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dragons have had a season to remember and it still isn’t over. Behind the legs of Jalen Williams, the #1 running back in the state, Mangham has had one of the most explosive offenses in Louisiana. Now Scott Wilcher’s team sits at 7-1 with all the confidence in the world but they are still far from their main goal of a state championship.

