KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Week 9
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to mother nature, a handful of games were moved to Thursday night. Rain, sleet or snow, the pigskin picking prognosticator doesn’t stop with his predictions. Do you think you can beat the Ace? Go to the top of the KNOE homepage to submit your picks.
Prescription take-back day event to take place in Northeast Louisiana on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and […]
KNOE TV8
WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
KNOE TV8
Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
KNOE TV8
18-wheeler catches fire in Monroe near liquid oxygen, area now determined safe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Washington St. in Monroe is back open after an 18-wheeler caught fire near a liquid oxygen tank, says Monroe Fire Department Chief Shabrodrick Jones. MFD says the 18-wheeler was trying to unload the liquid oxygen, but there was a malfunction with the hydraulic lines in the back control area of the tank. The control area is what burned.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Hayden Federico
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s quarterback Hayden Federico led the Rebels to a 45-14 revenge victory against Ouachita. He led the offensive attack with five total touchdowns. West Monroe tallied 352 total yards of offense. The two-sport star earns his first Aaron’s Ace award on the gridiron.
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome.
KNOE TV8
Trick or Trunk at Lea Joyner Church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a safe place for your kids to trick or treat on Halloween, the Lea Joyner United Methodist Church is hosting Trick or Trunk. Members invite you to break out your costumes and take part in the fun. “It is important to...
KNOE TV8
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana is expanding. The organization is adding new sites in three cities across northeast Louisiana: Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville. Clubhouses in northeast Louisiana are currently operating in West Monroe, Ruston, Jonesboro, and Dubach. Once the new sites open,...
KNOE TV8
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announced the 2022 Christmas Parade theme Wednesday morning at Alley Park in West Monroe. This year’s theme is called “Christmas Past and Present.” The announcement happened while city officials from both sides of the river were present on Oct. 26, 2022.
KNOE TV8
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish crash kills one, injures another
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Caldwell Parish on Oct. 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday that happened on Louisiana Hwy. 126 at Cut Thru Rd. The crash killed 66-year-old Robert Holden.
cenlanow.com
Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future. Deputy Secretary of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Community prepares for Halloween trunk-or-treats
Families in the Ruston area have multiple avenues over the next few days to participate in local “Trunk-or-Treats.”. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Springs ministry will host its second annual Trunk-or-Treat behind its building at 1601 S. Barnett Springs Road in Ruston. Games and activities will be available for kids as well as an assortment of candy.
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
KNOE TV8
ULM cancels Bayouval 2022 Music Festival
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced that the Bayouval 2022 Music Festival has been canceled. ULM says they have decided to cancel the event due to the inclement weather forecasted over the weekend. The Bayouval festival was supposed to be a fundraiser for scholarship money...
KNOE TV8
Mangham football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dragons have had a season to remember and it still isn’t over. Behind the legs of Jalen Williams, the #1 running back in the state, Mangham has had one of the most explosive offenses in Louisiana. Now Scott Wilcher’s team sits at 7-1 with all the confidence in the world but they are still far from their main goal of a state championship.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
Traffic Alert: Tank truck catches fire near Washington Street; Monroe Fire at the scene
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to Newcombe Street and Washington Street in reference to a tank truck on fire. According to reports, the truck is carrying liquid oxygen. As of now, the fire is seized. Firefighters are currently at the scene. Newcombe Street and Louisville Avenue will […]
KNOE TV8
Kiroli Elementary Annual Pumpkin and Poems contest
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kiroli Elementary School held its annual Pumpkin and Poems contest just in time for Halloween. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students were able to submit a design for the pumpkins. They were also able to turn in a Halloween-themed poem. The categories for the pumpkins and poems...
