Amazon driver found dead following suspected dog attack in Excelsior Springs

An Amazon driver died Monday night in Excelsior Springs after a suspected dog attack while delivering a package, officials said.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said residents called around 7 p.m. when they noticed an Amazon truck had been sitting empty and running in front of a residence just off of State Highway O for about two hours.

Deputies found the driver laying in the front yard, said Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers.

When deputies tried to check on the man, Childers said they were approached by two aggressive dogs, a German Shepherd and a Mastiff. The dogs seemed prepared to attack, so one of the deputies shot the Mastiff without killing him.

Deputies called emergency medical crews, who discovered the man was dead at the scene.

Childers said when he arrived, he found the man had multiple bite marks and trauma consistent with canines. He also saw a doggie door to the residence with blood on it, so he said he entered the home and fatally shot both dogs.

The coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to learn the official cause of death and a necropsy will be performed on both dogs, as well.

Childers said the sheriff’s office has been in touch with Amazon’s crisis team, which he said has been compliant in the investigation.

“We’re deeply saddened by [Monday’s] tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones,” said Lisa Levandowski, an Amazon spokesperson, in an email. “We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”