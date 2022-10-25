ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

To move or not to move? Smart's qualms with Jacksonville

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game is one of the most time-honored traditions in all of sports, dating back over a century into college football’s past. The Bulldogs have fared better than their opponent in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” having won 54 out of 100 meetings between the two teams. Though, like many things in a good rivalry, the number of games played has been the topic of much debate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice

After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

WATCH: Get to Know Georgia's QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi

Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit

Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Foxtail Soon Brewing in Peachtree City

Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area

Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area.  Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state. The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who […] The post Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ROSWELL, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, GA

Smyrna is one of the most charming cities in Georgia because of its serene atmosphere and beautiful areas that make visitors and locals want to stay. Also known as the "Jonquil City" for the abundance of jonquils that bloom in the spring, Smyrna is in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta.
SMYRNA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR becomes latest to announce intent to transfer from program

Another day, another transfer at Auburn. According to his Twitter account, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson will forgo the final 5 games and enter the transfer portal. He finishes his time on The Plains with 2 catches for 30 yards. A former 4-star recruit, Dawson is now the 10th member...
AUBURN, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta

Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta. People who enjoy autumn frequently go to the Northeastern United States to view the vibrant leaves. Atlanta is one of the most underappreciated autumn foliage destinations in the nation, though! With plenty of trees, wonderful lakes, and open areas to soak in all those vivid reds, oranges, golds, and browns, this area is full of stunning and easily accessible state parks.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA

When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy