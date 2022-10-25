Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Red and Black
To move or not to move? Smart's qualms with Jacksonville
The Georgia-Florida rivalry game is one of the most time-honored traditions in all of sports, dating back over a century into college football’s past. The Bulldogs have fared better than their opponent in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” having won 54 out of 100 meetings between the two teams. Though, like many things in a good rivalry, the number of games played has been the topic of much debate.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice
After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
WATCH: Get to Know Georgia's QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi
Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
Albany Herald
Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit
Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia 1 of 2 Power 5 teams not to have had a home night game through Week 9
Outside of maybe the 3:30 p.m. Eastern time kickoff on CBS, teams often would love to play at night in front of a packed home stadium. Entering Saturday, Georgia is 1 of 2 FBS programs that have yet to host a team under the lights. The other program? A 3-4...
thecitymenus.com
Foxtail Soon Brewing in Peachtree City
Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jadyn Davis Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia's Latest Commitment
Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level. They've stacked five-star after five-star at every single position, including the quarterback position. Kirby Smart QB Commits.
Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area
Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area. Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state. The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who […] The post Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, GA
Smyrna is one of the most charming cities in Georgia because of its serene atmosphere and beautiful areas that make visitors and locals want to stay. Also known as the "Jonquil City" for the abundance of jonquils that bloom in the spring, Smyrna is in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR becomes latest to announce intent to transfer from program
Another day, another transfer at Auburn. According to his Twitter account, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson will forgo the final 5 games and enter the transfer portal. He finishes his time on The Plains with 2 catches for 30 yards. A former 4-star recruit, Dawson is now the 10th member...
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta
Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta. People who enjoy autumn frequently go to the Northeastern United States to view the vibrant leaves. Atlanta is one of the most underappreciated autumn foliage destinations in the nation, though! With plenty of trees, wonderful lakes, and open areas to soak in all those vivid reds, oranges, golds, and browns, this area is full of stunning and easily accessible state parks.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
Latto Helps Stacey Abrams Make A Major Statement In Atlanta
The 'Big Energy' rapper surprised the crowd with the gubernatorial candidate's presence.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 13 - Oct. 21
♦ Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, 11406 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Oct. 13; Routine; 91/A.
