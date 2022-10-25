Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO