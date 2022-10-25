Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Man of Steel 2: Zack Snyder teases Henry Cavill reunion
Zack Snyder has teased a reunion with Henry Cavill following his return as Superman, leading fans to believe he may be coming back for Man of Steel 2. It all began in 2013. After Green Lantern flopped, the DCEU officially began with Man of Steel, Snyder’s epic, bombastic take on Superman.
dexerto.com
Top Gun Maverick stars say Best Picture Oscar would be a “beautiful thing”
Top Gun: Maverick stars Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman have reacted to the film’s Oscar chances amid predictions for a Best Picture nomination, saying it’d be a “beautiful thing.”. Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just the best movie of 2022, but one of the greatest action blockbusters of...
dexerto.com
Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show: Release date, plot, trailers & more
After two films, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here to give the hit book series a TV adaptation on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including an early look at the trailer and the cast. The Percy Jackson franchise is one...
dexerto.com
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: Will there be a Season 2?
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix, but will there be a Season 2?. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
dexerto.com
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘The Murmuring’ review: Babadook reunion spawns tragic ghost story
Guillermo Del Toro has written the source material on which the final Cabinet of Curiosities instalment is based. And it’s something of a Babadook reunion, the short story having been adapted by director Jennifer Kent, the resulting film starring Essie Davies, and it exploring similar themes. Guillermo Del Toro...
Comments / 0