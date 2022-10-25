Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s latest eyewear ad
Meadow Walker has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the brand's newest eyewear campaign.
The 23-year-old model, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker , is starring as the face of the luxury label's latest campaign.
"There's more than one way to command attention. Make like @meadowwalker and set your sights on our latest eyewear designs," Tiffany & Co. captioned a promotional clip on Instagram.
In the campaign video, Walker is seen wearing black-framed glasses as well as a rectangular pair of shades.
Walker also posted a photo from the campaign, shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan, on Instagram . In it, she's seen holding a wine glass and wearing a pair of shades with gold detailing.
This isn't Walker's first big modeling moment. In September, she was spotted walking the runway during the VOGUE World New York fashion show .
She also starred in a Proenza Schouler campaign at the top of 2021.
"I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me," Walker said in a statement at the time.MORE: Beyoncé shines in new 'Summer Renaissance' video wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels
Walker has also been photographed previously for brands such as Givenchy, Gabriela Hearst, ZARA, Y/Project, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and more. In November 2021 , she was featured on the cover of Vogue Korea.
Walker was previously photographed for Tiffany & Co.'s Silver Campaign in July.
Walker has kept close relationships with her father's former "Fast and the Furious" co-stars since his death in November 2013. In September, Walker and several cast members attended Jordana Brewster's wedding; afterward Walker shared a photograph of herself with Vin Diesel and rapper Ludacris.
"Family," she captioned the photo.
