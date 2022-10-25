Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s latest eyewear ad

Meadow Walker has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the brand's newest eyewear campaign.

The 23-year-old model, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker , is starring as the face of the luxury label's latest campaign.

"There's more than one way to command attention. Make like @meadowwalker and set your sights on our latest eyewear designs," Tiffany & Co. captioned a promotional clip on Instagram.

In the campaign video, Walker is seen wearing black-framed glasses as well as a rectangular pair of shades.

Walker also posted a photo from the campaign, shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan, on Instagram . In it, she's seen holding a wine glass and wearing a pair of shades with gold detailing.

This isn't Walker's first big modeling moment. In September, she was spotted walking the runway during the VOGUE World New York fashion show .

She also starred in a Proenza Schouler campaign at the top of 2021.

"I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me," Walker said in a statement at the time.

Walker has also been photographed previously for brands such as Givenchy, Gabriela Hearst, ZARA, Y/Project, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and more. In November 2021 , she was featured on the cover of Vogue Korea.

Walker was previously photographed for Tiffany & Co.'s Silver Campaign in July.

Walker has kept close relationships with her father's former "Fast and the Furious" co-stars since his death in November 2013. In September, Walker and several cast members attended Jordana Brewster's wedding; afterward Walker shared a photograph of herself with Vin Diesel and rapper Ludacris.

"Family," she captioned the photo.