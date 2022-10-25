Read full article on original website
'Love where you live:' Community leaders examine ways to emphasize, improve quality of life in Greater Peoria
How can the Greater Peoria region emphasize and improve the area's quality of life? That question was one of the big topics at last week’s Big Table gathering at the Peoria Civic Center. Bob Ross, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Greater Topeka Partnership, helped the...
Central Illinois Proud
Gospel Jubilee aiming to uplift the community
(WMBD) – You can enjoy praise and worship and also gift a child for the upcoming holiday season at the Gospel Jubilee on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Gospel Jubilee will take place at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
wcbu.org
The 35th annual Peoria Friendship House Stuff-A-Bus food drive began on Friday, October 28th
The 35th annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive to benefit Peoria Friendship House is underway in partnership with Kroger to load a vintage City Link bus with up to 11 tons of food. The donations collected will benefit the Peoria Friendship House food pantry. Since January of this year, the food pantry has provided an average of 450 meals to those dealing with food poverty in Peoria. The food drive began Friday.
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
wcbu.org
Employee group assisting Black workers at Caterpillar marks 20 years
A Caterpillar employee resource group for Black workers that was originally formed in Peoria is marking its 20th anniversary. The Caterpillar African American Network (CAAN) boasts about 600 registered members at 10 chapters across the company. “The key areas that we focus on are community service, having a business impact,...
wcbu.org
Peoria Riverfront Museum gets $1M commitment, amethyst geode as 10th anniversary gifts
Two major gifts made for a memorable 10th anniversary celebration Thursday morning at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Along with the announcement of a $1 million commitment from the Gilmore Foundation, the museum unveiled the latest acquisition for its permanent collection: A 10-foot amethyst geode from Uruguay. Peoria Riverfront Museum President...
wcbu.org
Report Card: Peoria Public Schools graduation rate improves, but attendance issues linger
Three Peoria public schools with almost entirely low-income students got high marks in the state’s latest report card, even as the district and others across Illinois struggle with chronic absenteeism. The latest Illinois School Report Card data was released Thursday morning. Peoria Public Schools, with over 12,600 students, saw...
wcbu.org
Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County
Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
Central Illinois Proud
60,000 Peoria voters will see redistricting committee “advisory question” on ballots
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roughly 60,000 Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question on their ballots this fall. If you’re voting in this fall’s General Election, you’ll be raising your voice for both local and statewide races. But on top of the Amendment 1 vote, known as the Worker’s Amendments rights Amendment, Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question regarding the State’s redistricting process.
wcbu.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
wcbu.org
Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books
Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Central Illinois Proud
Drug takeback removes unneeded medications from households
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be given a new home with some help. OSF Healthcare is partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Peoria Police Department for Drug Takeback Day on Oct. 29. The organizations are hoping to encourage the...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
wcbu.org
National synchronized skating championships projected to have $3.1M impact on Peoria economy
A national sports championship coming to Peoria next March is projected to deliver a $3.1 million boost to the local economy. The Peoria Civic Center will host the four-day U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships beginning March 1, featuring 90 teams with about 1,200 attendees. According to Discover Peoria CEO JD Dalfonso,...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves $3.5M in police tech and hears update on youth mental health facility
Peoria City Council members got an update Tuesday night on plans to repurpose the former Heddington Oaks nursing home into a state-of-the-art youth mental health treatment facility. Two representatives from UnityPoint Health spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting. UnityPoint currently stands at three-fourths of its fundraising goal and has asked the...
