Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Gospel Jubilee aiming to uplift the community

(WMBD) – You can enjoy praise and worship and also gift a child for the upcoming holiday season at the Gospel Jubilee on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Gospel Jubilee will take place at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One local church looking to make impact in community

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

The 35th annual Peoria Friendship House Stuff-A-Bus food drive began on Friday, October 28th

The 35th annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive to benefit Peoria Friendship House is underway in partnership with Kroger to load a vintage City Link bus with up to 11 tons of food. The donations collected will benefit the Peoria Friendship House food pantry. Since January of this year, the food pantry has provided an average of 450 meals to those dealing with food poverty in Peoria. The food drive began Friday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Employee group assisting Black workers at Caterpillar marks 20 years

A Caterpillar employee resource group for Black workers that was originally formed in Peoria is marking its 20th anniversary. The Caterpillar African American Network (CAAN) boasts about 600 registered members at 10 chapters across the company. “The key areas that we focus on are community service, having a business impact,...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria Riverfront Museum gets $1M commitment, amethyst geode as 10th anniversary gifts

Two major gifts made for a memorable 10th anniversary celebration Thursday morning at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Along with the announcement of a $1 million commitment from the Gilmore Foundation, the museum unveiled the latest acquisition for its permanent collection: A 10-foot amethyst geode from Uruguay. Peoria Riverfront Museum President...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County

Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

60,000 Peoria voters will see redistricting committee “advisory question” on ballots

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roughly 60,000 Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question on their ballots this fall. If you’re voting in this fall’s General Election, you’ll be raising your voice for both local and statewide races. But on top of the Amendment 1 vote, known as the Worker’s Amendments rights Amendment, Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question regarding the State’s redistricting process.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois

OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books

Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
METAMORA, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Drug takeback removes unneeded medications from households

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be given a new home with some help. OSF Healthcare is partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Peoria Police Department for Drug Takeback Day on Oct. 29. The organizations are hoping to encourage the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
PEKIN, IL
wglt.org

Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire

The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

