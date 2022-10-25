Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Gospel Jubilee aiming to uplift the community
(WMBD) – You can enjoy praise and worship and also gift a child for the upcoming holiday season at the Gospel Jubilee on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Gospel Jubilee will take place at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
wcbu.org
The 35th annual Peoria Friendship House Stuff-A-Bus food drive began on Friday, October 28th
The 35th annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive to benefit Peoria Friendship House is underway in partnership with Kroger to load a vintage City Link bus with up to 11 tons of food. The donations collected will benefit the Peoria Friendship House food pantry. Since January of this year, the food pantry has provided an average of 450 meals to those dealing with food poverty in Peoria. The food drive began Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
25newsnow.com
OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
wcbu.org
'Love where you live:' Community leaders examine ways to emphasize, improve quality of life in Greater Peoria
How can the Greater Peoria region emphasize and improve the area's quality of life? That question was one of the big topics at last week’s Big Table gathering at the Peoria Civic Center. Bob Ross, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Greater Topeka Partnership, helped the...
Central Illinois Proud
Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Social Taco
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s never a bad time for tacos, and I heard a local spot is putting its own twist on the classic dish. Chef Oliver Vidallo teamed up with a few fellow foodies to open Social Taco. This was after he spent years working in restaurants all over the country.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Central Illinois Proud
wjol.com
Jane Lynch Inducted In Illinois Broadcasters Association’s HOF
Actor and singer Jane Lynch is now a member of the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame. The Dolton native was inducted yesterday at the Normal Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. Lynch is a graduate of Thornridge High School and ISU. She is known for her role of Coach Sue Sylvester in the FOX comedy series Glee. Lynch has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
25newsnow.com
Man kayaking 7,000 miles stops in Manito to spread positivity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Mark Ervin started his kayaking journey earlier in 2022 in Nova Scotia and is traveling down to Florida and looping back up to Nova Scotia through New York. This trek is called the Greater Loop. Along the way, he is raising money for Doctors Without Borders.
wcbu.org
Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books
Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
wcbu.org
Hispanic-owned Peoria businesses expanding their numbers
Peoria is slowly becoming a hub for Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses. The Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce provides resources on starting a business directly to Hispanic business owners. President Jim Montelongo said their educational programs include information on a variety of topics for new entrepreneurs.
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to residential fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home on S. Madison Park Terrace, near W. Butler and W. Kettelle. Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said smoke was seen coming from the front door as crews arrived. A small fire was found in...
Comments / 0