Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Related
whdh.com
Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A New York man charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in the Vermont town of Danby after modern DNA techniques linked him to the crime pleaded not guilty Friday during a court hearing. The arraignment of Michael Louise in Vermont Superior Court...
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
whdh.com
Missing Raynham teen may have been lured from home by someone online, FBI joins search
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI has joined the search for the missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham whose loved ones believe she may have been lured from her home by someone online. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and...
whdh.com
Logan Clegg waives arraignment in connection with Concord couple’s murder
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old accused of murdering Stephen and Wendy Reid while they were on a walk in Concord in April, has waived his arraignment hearing, according to court documents. A bail agreement has been filed instead of the hearing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m....
Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job, released from hospital
BOSTON -- A corrections officer who was beaten while on the job has been released from the hospital. Matthew Tidman was on life support after an inmate at MCI-Shirley allegedly came from behind and hit him in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment on August 31. Tidman left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, nearly two months after the incident. "It was just amazing to see. Three months ago, we weren't sure what was going to happen, we all hoped for the best. Today was just a monumental day for Matt leaving the rehabilitation center," said Kevin Flanagan,...
whdh.com
Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver
CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
whdh.com
Person arrested after spraying Boston Roche Brothers shoppers with cleaning products, trying to ignite them
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after Boston Police said she allegedly caused a scene in a Roche Brothers supermarket in Downtown Crossing. At around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in the grocery store. When they arrived, they were told that the suspect, later identified...
whdh.com
‘This is truly devastating’: Local, state leaders call for more safety after 7-year-old brings loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state leaders are calling for more school safety after police recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old at UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester Thursday. Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with reports of...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
whdh.com
Colorblind father and son from Salem gifted glasses to see greater range of colors
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son from Salem are now seeing autumn in New England through a new lens after receiving glasses that allow colorblind people to see a greater range of colors. Salem City Councilor Ty Hapworth and his 10-year-old son, who are both colorblind, are seeing...
whdh.com
Man damages heating system in basement of NH home with axe, homeowner left without heat
SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old man is left without heat after a man broke into the basement of his home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Tuesday night and damaged his heating and cooling system along with some other possessions. “There’s an axe there that I use to split firewood with;...
whdh.com
Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
18-year-old arrested for assault + battery with intent to rob a woman in South Boston
Universal Hub reports that Tykarie Challenger, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head near K Street in South Boston. Challenger was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court today on charges of armed assault...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
whdh.com
Colleen Weaver, missing teenager from Raynham, found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following nine days of searching, law enforcement officials say 16-year-old Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York late Thursday night. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said Weaver was located in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. with the help of the FBI and New York Police Department.
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
Comments / 1