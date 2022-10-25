ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

whdh.com

Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A New York man charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in the Vermont town of Danby after modern DNA techniques linked him to the crime pleaded not guilty Friday during a court hearing. The arraignment of Michael Louise in Vermont Superior Court...
DANBY, VT
CBS Boston

Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job, released from hospital

BOSTON -- A corrections officer who was beaten while on the job has been released from the hospital. Matthew Tidman was on life support after an inmate at MCI-Shirley allegedly came from behind and hit him in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment on August 31. Tidman left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, nearly two months after the incident. "It was just amazing to see. Three months ago, we weren't sure what was going to happen, we all hoped for the best. Today was just a monumental day for Matt leaving the rehabilitation center," said Kevin Flanagan,...
SHIRLEY, MA
whdh.com

Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
CANDIA, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Colleen Weaver, missing teenager from Raynham, found safe in New York City

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following nine days of searching, law enforcement officials say 16-year-old Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York late Thursday night. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said Weaver was located in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. with the help of the FBI and New York Police Department.
RAYNHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas

A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
BROCKTON, MA

