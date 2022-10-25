Build it and they will come: solving healthcare challenges with a hybrid model

Read full article on original website
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates
Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
6 negative effects of leaving physicians out of the supply chain
From fall 2020 to the present, the costs for some of the most critical elements (e.g., resins, cotton and metals) in the medical supplies and devices that hospitals and health systems use daily all soared in excess of 30 percent, in parallel with rising foundational costs like shipping freight and energy. Healthcare organizations’ drug expenses spiked, too, until by the end of last year they were 28 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Oracle wants to create 'global' healthcare database, co-founder says
Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, said he wants the company to create a global healthcare database, Diginomica reported. Mr. Ellison previously announced his ambitions to develop a national patient data system following his company's $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR vendor Cerner in June. "Your healthcare...
Remote sleep monitoring company joins American Telemedicine Association after FDA listing
Medtech company Sleepiz has joined the American Telemedicine Association after registering its remote sleep monitoring device with the FDA in July. The Sleepiz One device measures breathing and heart rate while users are asleep. The Swiss company hopes that joining the ATA will expand its presence in the United States market, according to an Oct. 27 Sleepiz news release.
Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, launches new behavioral healthcare solution
Burlingame, Calif.-based Color Health completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based mental health organization Mood Lifters and also introduced a product expansion to connect people with healthcare resources. Color Health aims to expand access to mental healthcare by partnering with public health departments, school districts, and other population care entities...
Healthcare operating costs rising almost everywhere, report says
Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. While...
Workforce Management in Healthcare: Today and What's Next
In the wake of the pandemic, the work environment at hospitals and health systems has shifted. Top priorities for healthcare leaders include workforce management, as well as staff recruiting, retention and engagement. At the Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Ward Svarvari,...
New AI precision medicine tool adopted by UCLA, Rush, other health systems
Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Cleveland-based University Hospitals, and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network are among the health systems participating in a precision oncology research platform created by tech company Tempus. Tempus+ was developed to power collaborative research through the use of real-world data. The researchers get access to more than...
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says
Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
Google acquired healthcare startup that monitors breathing
Google acquired health tech startup Sound Life Sciences, a University of Washington spinout that developed an app to monitor breathing, GeekWire reported Oct. 26. Sound Life Sciences' app monitored breathing using sonar technology to detect movement. The app also had the potential to ease the diagnosis of sleep apnea as...
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
Joint Commission creates Health Care Equity Resource Center
The Joint Commission has created a Health Care Equity Resource Center to help hospitals achieve safer, more equitable care, the organization said Oct. 26. The resource center — which offers toolkits, hospital case studies and evidence-based interventions — aims to help hospitals standardize processes to identify and address healthcare disparities.
10 practices to address diagnostic errors: Joint Commission
Researchers have developed a list of 10 high-priority safety practices to help healthcare organizations address diagnostic errors, based on a comprehensive literature review and input from additional experts. The list of practices was published in the November issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. To start,...
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
Oracle looks to increase loan size to help fund Cerner acquisition
Software giant Oracle is in discussions with banks to increase the size of a $4.4 billion loan. The company will use the loan to refinance the debt used to fund its $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR company Cerner, Bloomberg reported Oct. 27. The company is still in talks with banks...
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60...
Benefits platform HealthJoy lands $60M
Tech company HealthJoy has received $60 million in series D funding to grow its healthcare benefits platform. The firm uses artificial intelligence and personalized guidance to help employers navigate the benefits experience. "This is a special moment in our journey to create an intuitive, connected experience that takes the confusion...
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
NewYork-Presbyterian hospital taps Dr. Brenna Farmer as chief of emergency medicine
Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City. Dr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 27 news release. Most recently, she was vice chief of clinical services in the department...
Public health success hinges on connecting vision with funding, Harvard panelist says
Connecting the vision between funding and implementation regarding public health solutions can help implement change, according to one of the Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard School of Public Health panel of practitioners collaborating on public health solutions Oct. 26, as reported by The Harvard Crimson. Founder of the Global Organization of Health...
