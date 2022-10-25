Read full article on original website
Chula Vista businesses prepare for Dia de los Muertos celebration
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Isabella Tejeda says she’s been pretty busy these last couple of days as customers stop by her flower shop, Tallo, in downtown Chua Vista. They're preparing for Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, looking for bundles of traditional Mexican flowers to adorn decorative altars honoring loved ones who have passed away.
Locations offering flu shots in San Diego County
On the heels of San Diego County announcing its first flu death in the 2022 season, the CDC announced Friday that early flu activity is leading to hospitalization rates that haven't been seen in a decade. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months old and older get a flu shot every...
CAHAN issues Salmonella health advisory for travelers to and from Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Health Alert Network for San Diego County issued a health advisory, warning travelers to and from Mexico about an increase in Salmonella infections due to a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacteria. The health advisory says the MDR Salmonella serotype Newport is harder to...
2 die, 5 taken to hospital in Mission Beach head-on vehicle crash
MISSION BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Two people died and five more were injured Saturday in a head-on vehicle collision in Mission Beach. The two-vehicle crash happened at 3:09 p.m. Saturday at 2990 Mission Blvd., near San Fernando Place, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A San Diego Police...
Encinitas woman reunited with golden retriever weeks after dognapping
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas woman reunited with her beloved golden retriever this weekend after he was dognapped from her home weeks ago. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says Denise Reppenhagen's dog first went missing from her Hollyridge Drive home after a family member accidentally left the garage door open earlier this month.
