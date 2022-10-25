Read full article on original website
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained
House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
CNET
'The Santa Clauses' Disney Plus Series Trailer Drops Ahead of the Holidays
Disney Plus is reviving the beloved Tim Allen Santa Clause movies with an original series on the streaming service this holiday season. Disney dropped the first trailer for The Santa Clauses on Thursday, giving us a glimpse at a Santa Claus who hangs up his boots and beard to spend more time living a normal life with his family.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNET
Rihanna Shares a Clip of New 'Black Panther 2' Song
Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday night thanks to a surprise announcement from Marvel. The singer/beauty mogul is dropping a new song for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and fans can't wait for Oct. 28. After a rumor was floated that she would be on the soundtrack, it's finally happening.
CNET
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Endings Explained, Ahsoka and Dooku's Pasts Revealed
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, giving us six CGI animated shorts in the style of The Clone Wars. Half of the stories are devoted to legendary Jedi Ahsoka Tano (long before her alliance with The Mandalorian), while the others focus on future Sith Lord Dooku during his time as a Jedi.
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
CNET
'Black Panther 2' Clip Reveals Epic Battle in Flooded Wakanda
It's a clash of civilizations in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this clip shows a new enemy trying to send the people of Wakanda to a watery grave. In the sequel to Marvel's smash hit 2018 film, director Ryan Coogler reunites an ensemble cast led by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) with new friends and enemies, including Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and antihero Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). Namor is ruler of an underwater kingdom, which explains why a bunch of sea-dwellers appear to be trying to flood the secretive African nation of Wakanda. But Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) are determined to turn the tide.
CNET
'Black Adam' Review: The Rock's Big, Loud Supervillain Hit Is Basically Fine
Those crazy fools, they finally did it. They put The Rock in a superhero movie. Cross the biggest action superstar with the most overblown effects-driven genre and you get Black Adam, a face-melting big-screen spectacular. This is peak blockbuster -- for better and for worse. A box office hit in...
