FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's chicken salad TikTok star visits Fox 8 Morning Show
A Cleveland deli is getting worldwide attention thanks to a TikTok video about their Chicken Salad. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany sit down with the woman behind the craze and how this sudden fame is changing her life. The 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue in Cleveland is where you get get Nishaa's Salad.
Owls And Howls
Owls and howls! Visit the Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland.
Kenny introduces us to more Cleveland Chain Reaction semi-finalists
There are 22 semi-finalists competing in this year's Cleveland Chain Reaction Season 5. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton introduces us to the rest of the local entrepreneurs vying for the $40-thousand dollar grand prize and chance to take their small business to the next level. https://www.clevelandchainreaction.org/
Kenny’s waking up with the North Olmsted HS Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning inside the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame with talented band members from North Olmsted High School. The Eagle Marching Band is under the direction of Erik Kalish.
Kenny previews Cleveland's 'Day of the Dead' celebration
It's a festive and meaningful way to honor the memory of those who have passed. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spends the morning at Cleveland Public Theatre learning more about the treasured holiday DÍA DE MUERTOS and the many ways Northeast Ohio families can take part. https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2022-2023/dia-de-muertos-6/
Show Info: October 27, 2022
Two women on a mission! You can shop from Bella Moxie online. Finds for you & your home! Bird’s Nest Boutique & Decor is located on Fulton Drive in Canton. Four ways to wear a shacket! BRuSH Boutique is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Canary Travel. Time to...
Wayne is 'wowed' by Fall Harvest at Chef's Garden
Chefs from all over the world order from a very special farm located in Milan, Ohio called The Chef's Garden and now you can too! Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learns more about The Chef's Garden specially curated Thanksgiving Box and Plant Based Charcuterie Board box. Farmer Lee Jones also invites everyone to his Farmers Market and Fall Harvest Festival. https://www.farmerjonesfarm.com/
Community Motorcycle Garage
Community motorcycle garage! Skidmark Garage is located on Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland.
Cozy Looks For Fall
Finds for you & your home! Bird’s Nest Boutique & Decor is located on Fulton Drive in Canton.
Student arrested with AR-15 in Cleveland school
Earlier this week, police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition. Now, a weapons charge has been filed against 18-year-old Jamar Hunter.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb heckled by horn on steps of City Hall
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s announcement of the nominees for the city’s new Community Police Commission was interrupted by a protester Friday. Black Lives Matter Cleveland organizer Kareem Henton stood in front of the mayor and blasted an air horn while holding a sign.
Fox Recipe Box: Halloween Pop Tarts
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — These Lunchbox Halloween Pop Tarts are guaranteed to be a hit with not only young kids, but big kids too! Pastry chef Maureen Leonard knows all about creating fun recipes with her culinary students at Tri-C. Maureen is an Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts at Cuyahoga Community College and loves this recipe because it’s super easy to make and also easy on the wallet. Chef Maureen shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make this festive treat.
Home Decor For All Tastes
Home decor for all tastes! Perfect Match Decor is located on Broad Street in Wadsworth.
Owls & Howls at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering a variety of fun events this Fall and staying open late on Friday nights for families.. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany get details.
Ohio skydivers collide midair, crash through roof of training facility
The two parachuters got tangled Saturday afternoon and then came through the roof at the Cleveland Skydiving Center in Troy Township. One crashed through the building and landed on another person.
Bodycam video shows police shooting of man outside Ohio high school
Shaker Heights police say the man pointed a gun at officers as he ran toward a high school last week, prompting them to open fire. School was not in session, but several people were inside and near the building.
Men accused in fishing scandal to appear in court
A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges of cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month. Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, will be arraigned on multiple charges Wednesday morning.
Fatal tanker truck fire is caught on camera
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Stow Police confirm the accident is fatal. (Video Courtesy: Matt Doepker)
Sunshine returns, but staying cool for Thursday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy, damp and cool tonight as drier conditions move in late. Showers will come to an end tonight but chilly air will stick around with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Still breezy tonight with mostly cloudy skies. The breeze will let up by tomorrow with...
Grab a coat! Cold start to Friday, but staying sunny
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies stick with us through the evening as temperatures remain on the cool and below average side. Cold later tonight thanks to those clear skies as we fall into the 40s and 30s later tonight. Not as breezy and staying dry. Grab that warmer coat...
