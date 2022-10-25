Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
WLBT
Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
WAPT
Law enforcement agencies prepare for influx of JSU fans
JACKSON, Miss. — A big weekend ahead as thousands of people come to the Capitol City to watch Jackson State takes on Southern University Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. "I'm quite sure there's going to be upwards of around 70,000, maybe even 80,000, including those that will be outside...
WAPT
Governor extends Jackson water state of emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he is extending the state of emergency related to the Jackson water crisis. The order is now set to expire Nov. 22. "Since I first declared a state of emergency on Aug. 30, the state has invested nearly $13 million to prop up Jackson’s failing water system, distribute water and restore clean running water to the residents of the city," Reeves said in a statement.
WLBT
Jackson water crisis front and center in mayor’s annual State of the City address
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water crisis was at the forefront of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s state of the city address Thursday, where he said the city will work with anyone who wants to help but is “keeping our eyes open wide on those seeking to profit from this disaster.”
Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Barbour had […]
WAPT
Jackson business owners hope excitement from JSU game will mean a big financial win for them
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson has been waiting for a long time for ESPN's "College GameDay," according to Visit Jackson officials. "It's only taken 200 years, but they're here. I mean, this is huge. It doesn't get any bigger than this when it comes to sports," said Yolanda Clay-Moore, with Visit Jackson.
WAPT
Mayor to discuss plans to overcome Jackson's water crisis during State of City address
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson will host Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's State of the City address on Thursday evening. The theme of this year's speech is "Jackson Strong," and will be held at the Farish Street Courtyard at 207 Farish St., beginning at 6 p.m. The address will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page.
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
WLBT
No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water. Some residents on Decelle Street in...
Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
Mississippi Link
Jackson’s Water Crisis Town Hall meeting at New Hope Baptist Church (with overflowing crowd) – Features Congressman Bennie Thompson and NAACP President Derrick Hall
On October 17, 2022, Congressman Bennie Thompson (chairman – Committee on Homeland Security) and Carolyn B. Maloney (chairwoman – Committee on Oversight and Reform) penned their letter referencing the recent water crisis in Jackson to Governor Tate Reeves. The letter charged negligence of funding distribution to the City of Jackson. “Generational disinvestment in majority-Black cities” has soared for decades and plunged into a “disaster.” Consequently, Jackson has been deprived of critical federal funding by the state of Mississippi. New water systems have been installed among neighboring communities, whilst “pipes under Jackson have not been properly maintained since the 1950s.”
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
WLBT
Briefings filed in case that could determine Jackson mayor’s veto powers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Briefings have been submitted in the supreme court case that could determine whether Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba can veto a negative vote of the city council. Attorneys for the mayor submitted their briefings on October 10. The council’s briefings were filed on October 26, according...
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
Fatal house fire in Jackson under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fatal house fire on South Drive early Thursday morning. Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Assistant Chief Patrick Armon confirmed a body was found inside a mobile home. The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
Former tribal councilmember sentenced for embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. Prosecutors said Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards was indicted for […]
Comments / 0