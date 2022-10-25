On October 17, 2022, Congressman Bennie Thompson (chairman – Committee on Homeland Security) and Carolyn B. Maloney (chairwoman – Committee on Oversight and Reform) penned their letter referencing the recent water crisis in Jackson to Governor Tate Reeves. The letter charged negligence of funding distribution to the City of Jackson. “Generational disinvestment in majority-Black cities” has soared for decades and plunged into a “disaster.” Consequently, Jackson has been deprived of critical federal funding by the state of Mississippi. New water systems have been installed among neighboring communities, whilst “pipes under Jackson have not been properly maintained since the 1950s.”

