74% of Institutions Plan To Buy Crypto: Fidelity Survey
Fidelity is back with another institutional survey, having found growing appetite for diving into digital assets among big finance. Financial services giant Fidelity has found more institutions are invested in crypto than a year ago, despite the market downturn. Fidelity found 58% of surveyed investors reported owning digital assets in...
Blockchain.com Eyes Funding at 70% Lower Valuation: Report
The explosive growth of Blockchain.com has reportedly been tempered by the bear market, with far lower valuations on the horizon. Crypto exchange Blockchain.com is reportedly on the hunt for funding, but it may have to cop a significant down round as a result of the bear market. Blockchain.com, which doubles...
US Dollar Recovers, Bitcoin Holds $20K as Fed Decision Looms
Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward. Bolstered by rising equities and a fluctuating US dollar, bitcoin has held its position over $20,000 since Tuesday. It is a key resistance level last hit in early October, but the looming central bank decision and rallying dollar may end bitcoin’s rebound.
The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Valuations in 2022
Crypto valuation models require a high degree of understanding, because crypto assets exist along a spectrum of functionality. One of the first lessons in finance is that an asset’s value is not always the same as an asset’s price. Intrinsic value is something financial analysts can quantify through evaluating dividends, cash flows and growth rates. Because crypto assets lack these traditional and quantifiable metrics, the legacy valuation framework has evolved in an effort to make better sense of this new asset class.
Crypto Venture Funding Hits Year-Low in Q3 2022: Galaxy
Crypto venture capitalists have together raised $121 billion this year, but only $32 billion has been deployed so far. 2022 has already been a record year for venture capital funding in the crypto space, but a decline in the second half may foreshadow a prolonged slowdown, according to new research from investment firm Galaxy Digital.
Australia Won’t Stop Charging Capital Gains Tax on Crypto
The Australian governmen’s latest annual budget doesn’t give any leeway to crypto, a disheartening move for the local industry. In Australia, the newly elected Labor Party will keep the country’s capital gains tax on crypto in place, dashing hopes for local investors and businesses. In its 2022-23...
WisdomTree Triples Down on Future Blockchain Focus
The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023. WisdomTree executives went as far as to say blockchain-enabled digital wrappers are the future of asset management — while the ETF-focused fund group gets set to roll out its digital assets consumer app in the first quarter of 2023.
Core Scientific Stock Price Plummets 70% as It Considers Bankruptcy
The crypto miner’s board has decided to skip upcoming payments and hire advisers to evaluate the company’s options. Core Scientific has decided to skip upcoming payments as it faces liquidity and operational issues, and has hired advisers as it considers restructuring its capital structure or seeking relief through bankruptcy.
UK Regulation of Crypto as Financial Product Edges Closer
A wide-ranging bill, which new PM Rishi Sunak helped formulate, will oversee the regulation of cryptoassets and their promotion. UK lawmakers have voted in favor of a crypto-related amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill, but it could take a while until the proposed rules are enacted. The House...
Singapore Central Bank Seeks Feedback on Crypto Leverage Ban
The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the nation’s central bank, is seeking public feedback on proposed measures to ramp up crypto and stablecoin policy in the wake of Terra’s spectacular collapse.
Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings
Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years. Based on Thursday’s session, Big Tech is starting to trade like cryptocurrencies. Although bitcoin managed to stay above $20,000,...
Meta’s Metaverse Division Loses Nearly $3.7B in Q3
Meta’s stock price was down about 15% in after-hours trading, as of 5:15 pm ET. Meta’s Reality Labs business — the division in charge of producing metaverse-related technology — once again saw heavy losses, hemorrhaging nearly $3.7 billion during the third quarter. The company’s family of...
What Are Real-world Assets? DeFi’s Newest Yield
The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets. The $50 billion decentralized finance industry has been at the forefront of financial innovation in the past few years. Decentralized finance — or DeFi — primitives such as stablecoins, swaps, lending, derivatives, insurance and prediction markets have been democratizing access to financial products. Nonetheless, DeFi returns have been hard hit by recent bearish conditions. Yields have hit rock bottom with investor participation also at an all-time low.
Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
Celsius Creditors Fight To Stop $23M Stablecoin Sale
The court should deny Celsius’ stablecoin sale as the lender hasn’t established ownership of the assets, creditors have said. Celsius’ committee of unsecured creditors is taking another swing at the embattled crypto lender — this time over its plans to cash out its stablecoins. On Sept....
DeFi Platform Exploited for $14.5M Despite Security Audits
Despite having had several firms conduct security audits of its smart contract code, Team Finance has been exploited for millions. The latest exploit against crypto platform Team Finance — which lost some $14.5 million of various tokens — occurred despite a number of recent security audits, according to the company.
JPMorgan Exploring Applications of Digital Identity
The bank’s potential digital wallet would enable people to choose digital identity credentials they want to share across Web3, DeFi and the metaverse. JPMorgan is exploring the idea of a digital wallet that would allow users to control their digital identity and assets across platforms, though the potential offering’s level of decentralization remains to be seen.
