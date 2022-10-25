Crypto valuation models require a high degree of understanding, because crypto assets exist along a spectrum of functionality. One of the first lessons in finance is that an asset’s value is not always the same as an asset’s price. Intrinsic value is something financial analysts can quantify through evaluating dividends, cash flows and growth rates. Because crypto assets lack these traditional and quantifiable metrics, the legacy valuation framework has evolved in an effort to make better sense of this new asset class.

2 DAYS AGO