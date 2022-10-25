BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season

Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators.

Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship season, though had been replaced as of late in the starting lineup by true freshman Malaki Starks. Though Jackson played a pivotal role in Georgia's dime package on 3rd down and obvious passing downs as well as a major contributor on special teams for the Bulldogs.

Sources indicated it was Dan Jackson right foot that suffered a stress fracture and that he would undergo surgery by the end of the week most likely, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.

Georgia will likely be without Jalen Carter as well Saturday against the Florida Gators. With starting linebacker Smael Mondon being questionable with an ankle injury as well.

UGA Injury Report as of 10/24:

Jalen Carter, DT (Questionable) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart. Missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt games.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: CBS

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.