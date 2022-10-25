Read full article on original website
Ameliana C
3d ago
Meadow! Congratulations. We all still miss your dad. We are so grateful for his movies etc. Find your heart and passion. Go for it.
10
Laura Sanchez
3d ago
I'm sorry but is she really his daughter because I see not any resemblance what so ever nothing, no features of him at all the facial structure eyes eye brows lips smile nothing resembles him at all my apologies but just being honest
6
Wis Gal
3d ago
WTH are all you smoking?? She doesn't look anything like her beautiful father. I was like ewwww....
8
Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Chicly Elevates Sheer Slip Dress with Stiletto Heels for W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Party
Meadow Walker made a sleek style statement during her latest outing. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker looked stunning for W magazine’s 50th anniversary party presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City on Wednesday night. Meadow was chicly dressed for the star-studded affair, stepping out in a black slip dress. The lightweight garment had thin spaghetti straps and a plunging satin deep V-neckline. The piece also featured a sheer skirt and slightly ruffled hemline. Meadow gave her look a sparkling touch with a sequin studded shoulder bag. She continued to accessorize with dainty drop earrings and a...
Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter
Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
Naomi Campbell, 52, stuns in a cut-away sparkly jumpsuit and boots at fashion show
FASHION royalty Naomi Campbell puts her best foot forward at the SS23 Alexander McQueen show. The supermodel, 52, dazzled in a bejewelled jumpsuit. Suffering for her art, Naomi teetered on the catwalk in quirky heelless heels. Never one to do things by halves - unless it’s the amount of material...
Charlie’s Angles Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Gorgeous In Cozy Sweater From Her New Line: Photo
Jaclyn Smith has never had a problem looking good. So, it’s no surprise that when the Charlie’s Angels icon, 76, shared a new pic wearing a plush sweater, her fans went wild. In the pic, which you can SEE HERE via her official Instagram account, Jaclyn sat in a luxurious chair (befitting a TV queen, of course,) wearing the gray and pink sweater and a pair of black pants. The fashion maven wore her famous locks, now blonde, in soft waves, and accessorized with a pear-shaped ring and a heavy chain gold necklace. “The jacquard sweater with fair isle details is right on trend for fall,” she captioned the October 19 photo. “It feels good on; soft and cozy.” The actress completed the post with the tag, #JSforNordstromRack.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry’s Alleged Biological Dad James Hewitt Previously Revealed Why ‘There’s No Possibility’ They Could Be Related
Prince Harry has been making headlines amid rumors that he is not biologically related to King Charles. Some trolls are convinced that Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship is even strained because they are not related to each other. Table of contents. Prince Harry Rumored To Be Related To...
thedigitalfix.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad
Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos
North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
