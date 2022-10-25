Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO