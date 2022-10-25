Read full article on original website
Related
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top "small town gems" to visit in the United States.
Did liquor sales really go up after Colorado legalized beer in grocery stores?
Beer sales actually dropped following the legalization of full-strength beer in Colorado grocery stores, but that's not all there is to the story.
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
Business Buzz: Colorado a top state for business, business confidence and liquor laws
DENVER — Denver Business Journal and television partner 9News have partnered to create “Business Buzz,” a series of video conversations about some of the biggest issues in business and how they affect both employers and the people who live throughout the Denver region. Ryan Frazier and Ed...
Time running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO, USA — One pile of money used to keep people housed during the pandemic is close to running out. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by federal money, would stop accepting new applications after Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken
DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
holyokeenterprise.com
Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens
The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes
Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Aspen Times
Operators: Pass Prop 124 for the sake of local liquor stores and Colorado craft beverage makers
As a ski-town liquor-store owner and a Colorado craft-beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But, our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 (Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations) at the polls this November.
Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA
DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Nearly 500 Colorado families get help from Habitat for Humanity
Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing. "Today was just monumental for...
Phys.org
Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
AARP Colorado celebrates "win" as Xcel Energy adjusts gas rate hike
Xcel Energy residential customers across Colorado have faced price hikes for a number of years. Angela Cortez, Director of Communications for AARP Colorado, says her organization is hoping to put an end to them. "We got involved because we saw a lot of people, heard from a lot of people who noticed their bills had already gone up," said Cortez. "Xcel decided to file a rate case in which they were asking for hundreds of millions of dollars. We decided to fight back." Since January, that effort garnered support from thousands of residential customers. "We asked them to contact...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2