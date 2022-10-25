ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken

DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
COLORADO STATE
holyokeenterprise.com

Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes

Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Aspen Times

Operators: Pass Prop 124 for the sake of local liquor stores and Colorado craft beverage makers

As a ski-town liquor-store owner and a Colorado craft-beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But, our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 (Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations) at the polls this November.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Nearly 500 Colorado families get help from Habitat for Humanity

Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing.  "Today was just monumental for...
GREELEY, CO
Phys.org

Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

AARP Colorado celebrates "win" as Xcel Energy adjusts gas rate hike

Xcel Energy residential customers across Colorado have faced price hikes for a number of years. Angela Cortez, Director of Communications for AARP Colorado, says her organization is hoping to put an end to them. "We got involved because we saw a lot of people, heard from a lot of people who noticed their bills had already gone up," said Cortez. "Xcel decided to file a rate case in which they were asking for hundreds of millions of dollars. We decided to fight back." Since January, that effort garnered support from thousands of residential customers. "We asked them to contact...
COLORADO STATE
