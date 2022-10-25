ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Virginians to receive $500 rebate checks by Halloween

Virginia residents can expect up to $500 in tax rebates if they file before Nov. 1, just in time for Halloween. The one-time tax stimulus check is for state taxpayers who had a tax liability on their 2021 returns. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $250 if filing separately and $500 if filing jointly.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just four days

Virginia residents have four days until applications open for a state-sponsored pilot program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, which will be rolled out for Alexandria residents, will provide $500 monthly payments to eligible applicants over the next two years. Officials will accept applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9 for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will randomly select 170 eligible applicants for the initiative.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
AL.com

Stimulus update 2022: These states are sending stimulus payments in October

With federal efforts for another round of stimulus payments all but dead, some states are moving forward to provide direct relief to their citizens. A host of states – including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – have sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates, according to GoBankingRates.com. Three other states, California, Hawaii and Virginia, are in the process of sending payments to residents.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia receives first payment of $67.4M from J&J’s opioid settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has received its first payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson’s opioid settlement. “This is a really big deal in the battle against opioids and the battle against addiction,” Tony McDowell with the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority said. Attorney General Jason Miyares...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy