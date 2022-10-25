Read full article on original website
WHSV
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Virginians to receive $500 rebate checks by Halloween
Virginia residents can expect up to $500 in tax rebates if they file before Nov. 1, just in time for Halloween. The one-time tax stimulus check is for state taxpayers who had a tax liability on their 2021 returns. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $250 if filing separately and $500 if filing jointly.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia: Individual income tax filing extension deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1
If you filed for an extension on your taxes for 2021 in Virginia, the extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Craig Burns, tax commissioner.
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A 7-Eleven convenience store in downtown Silver Spring has sold a winning Powerball ticket that has not been claimed, according to Maryland Lottery. There was a $50,000 ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at 7-Eleven at 8101 Fenton St. The ticket has not yet been claimed as of October 24.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim $500 direct payment in Virginia is just six days away
Virginia residents have only six days to file their 2021 taxes if they wish to receive a tax rebate of up to $500.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just four days
Virginia residents have four days until applications open for a state-sponsored pilot program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, which will be rolled out for Alexandria residents, will provide $500 monthly payments to eligible applicants over the next two years. Officials will accept applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9 for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will randomly select 170 eligible applicants for the initiative.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and automatic...
Stimulus update 2022: These states are sending stimulus payments in October
With federal efforts for another round of stimulus payments all but dead, some states are moving forward to provide direct relief to their citizens. A host of states – including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – have sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates, according to GoBankingRates.com. Three other states, California, Hawaii and Virginia, are in the process of sending payments to residents.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Thousands waiting for affordable housing in Hampton Roads
As inflation continues and housing prices soar, thousands of people in Hampton Roads are on waiting lists for affordable housing.
NBC12
Virginia receives first payment of $67.4M from J&J’s opioid settlement
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has received its first payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson’s opioid settlement. “This is a really big deal in the battle against opioids and the battle against addiction,” Tony McDowell with the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority said. Attorney General Jason Miyares...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
