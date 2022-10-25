ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach

Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. According to PBFR, units were dispatched to the intersection for reports of...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a Ford Taurus was headed southbound on Haverhill Road, attempting to turn onto Sunny Lane. The driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was driving northbound on Haverhill Road, when the driver of the Ford turned and entered the path of the Mitsubishi.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia

A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said. The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel

An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fire to spark on the rooftop of The Ray hotel in downtown Delray Beach. Nearly 100 hotel guests stood across the street Thursday morning. Many were rattled after abruptly waking up to the piercing sound of the fire alarm, then rushing outside on a moments notice for safety.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Broward firefighters raise money for co-worker injured in I-95 crash

WFLX is learning more about the victims affected by Tuesday’s fiery wreck on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The terrifying crash injured five people, including an off-duty Broward County firefighter, who jumped into a burning car to save his girlfriend. Firefighter Bryan Aparicio, who was critically injured in the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

'Makeshift raft' washes ashore on Singer Island, police say

Customs and border officials are investigating after Riviera Beach police said a "makeshift raft" washed ashore on Singer Island on Friday morning. Capt. Nathan Gordon said Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive around 7 a.m. and found the raft on the beach. Police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it

It seems that one Palm Beach billionaire’s treasure is another Palm Beach billionaire’s trash. A limited liability company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased the property at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Now the three-story, more-than-35,000-square-foot...
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

