wflx.com
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. According to PBFR, units were dispatched to the intersection for reports of...
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
cw34.com
68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach
cbs12.com
Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach
wflx.com
West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia
A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said. The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old...
wflx.com
Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
wflx.com
Broward firefighters raise money for co-worker injured in I-95 crash
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
cw34.com
'My dad is a fighter': A beloved father is one of the five victims of I-95 fiery crash
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
wflx.com
'Makeshift raft' washes ashore on Singer Island, police say
Customs and border officials are investigating after Riviera Beach police said a "makeshift raft" washed ashore on Singer Island on Friday morning. Capt. Nathan Gordon said Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive around 7 a.m. and found the raft on the beach. Police...
WSVN-TV
Father of BSFR firefighter who rescued girlfriend in fiery I-95 tanker crash discusses son’s recovery
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
wflx.com
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
It seems that one Palm Beach billionaire’s treasure is another Palm Beach billionaire’s trash. A limited liability company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased the property at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Now the three-story, more-than-35,000-square-foot...
wflx.com
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
Click10.com
1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday.
Food Editor: Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds
Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October:. The swelter surrendered. The dip in temperatures may not have brought us sweater weather but it gave us sunny-and-mild reasons to dine al fresco and maybe venture out for weekend brunch. Here...
