New York City, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
PITCHER, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
NESN

Mike Francesa Destroys Yankees For Using Red Sox As Motivation

A Yankees season once filled with so much promise ended in complete embarrassment. After going the distance with the Cleveland Guardians in the teams’ American League Division Series, New York was completely outmatched by the Houston Astros in the battle for the Junior Circuit pennant. The AL West champions made quick work of the Bronx Bombers, sweeping the best-of-seven series to reserve a spot in the Fall Classic.
BOSTON, MA
New York City, NY
