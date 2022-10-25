Read full article on original website
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Ex-Red Sox star wants to make comeback after watching Yankees in ALCS
Love me some Manny being Manny. It’s been a while since we’ve had an opportunity to talk about aloof former Boston Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez. But MLB insider Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital says he talked to Ramirez, who is interested in resuming his baseball career. “After...
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says
Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
Giants push back on ‘crazy’ idea they’re all-in on Yankees’ Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants are pushing back on the notion that they will be all-in when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. A Giants person called “crazy” and “ridiculous” reports saying they’d pay Judge whatever it took. “I...
Mets’ search for Sandy Alderson’s replacement gets jumpstart with big front office news (UPDATE)
Some new out of Milwaukee may be hinting at the future of the New York Mets. Mets president Sandy Alderson will be stepping down once the search for his replacement is complete. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported: David Stearns steps down...
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
Phillies surge into World Series thanks to slugger Yankees let slip away | Klapisch
It’s impossible to track the Phillies’ dash to the World Series without two salient questions about their October black magic. First, how is an 87-win wild-card club still standing when the three NL powerhouses that out-performed them, the 111-win Dodgers, the defending champion Braves and the 101-win Mets, are grieving at home?
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Yankees Hall of Famer walks back controversial comments about Aaron Boone
Once again, Mariano Rivera is trying to put out a fire for the New York Yankees. But unlike the MLB-record 652 saves the Hall of Famer recorded during his 19 big-league seasons, Rivera is pitching his way out of a mess of his own making. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 1 picks, predictions, odds
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox. Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest. The Astros are a 1.5-run favorite in the...
Mets bracing for AL contender to ‘pony up’ for Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for the Mets to pay attention to the competition in their quest to re-sign the two-time Cy...
Mike Francesa Destroys Yankees For Using Red Sox As Motivation
A Yankees season once filled with so much promise ended in complete embarrassment. After going the distance with the Cleveland Guardians in the teams’ American League Division Series, New York was completely outmatched by the Houston Astros in the battle for the Junior Circuit pennant. The AL West champions made quick work of the Bronx Bombers, sweeping the best-of-seven series to reserve a spot in the Fall Classic.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Knicks no longer NBA’s most valuable franchise
The New York Knicks‘ seven-year reign as the NBA’s most valuable franchise is over. A new arena and their fourth championship in eight years have vaulted Golden State Warriors to the top of the Forbes list. It marks the first time in more than two decades that another...
