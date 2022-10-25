ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
PEABODY, MA
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
BOSTON, MA
Community gathers in Raynham for vigil as search for missing 16-year-old continues

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a church in Raynham for a vigil as the search for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver continues. Colleen has been missing for nine days, and her family and officials asked the community to keep up the ongoing efforts to locate the teenager, whom they have not had any contact with.
RAYNHAM, MA
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
MILFORD, MA
First responders called to crash involving school bus in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Blackstone halted traffic Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the collision. Firefighters and police could be seen trying to clear up the scene at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets around 3:30 p.m., where an a vehicle appeared to be lodged beneath the front of a school bus.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
Tewksbury man arrested in connection with stabbing

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said. Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
READING, MA
Norwood High School evacuated, closed due to gas leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at Norwood High School has caused the building to evacuate, according to the school. After consultation with Norwood Fire and National Grid, school was canceled for the remainder of the day. Students will be able to take buses home. The Prospective Student Open...
NORWOOD, MA
Corrections officer beaten by inmate released from hospital

Corrections officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by an inmate while on the job, was released from Spaulding Rehab Friday. Tidman was attacked in the prison gym at MCI-Shirley with a 10 to 15 lb. metal pole in August, sustaining severe head injuries. He was medflighted from the prison, where he was on life support and in a coma. Eight weeks later, he’s heading home.
SHIRLEY, MA

