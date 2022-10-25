Read full article on original website
whdh.com
‘This is truly devastating’: Local, state leaders call for more safety after 7-year-old brings loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state leaders are calling for more school safety after police recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old at UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester Thursday. Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with reports of...
whdh.com
Taunton Police investigating suspicious item found at Dunkin’ believed to be hoax
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton Police and a State Police Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ on Broadway Thursday afternoon that they believe to be a hoax. Shortly before 1 p.m., Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from a Dunkin’ employee who...
whdh.com
Boston Police: 18-year-old student arrested in connection with gun found near school in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say an 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a gun that was found near Excel High School. The school was put in safe mode earlier Friday afternoon after the gun was found on a street nearby. The arrest comes just one day after...
whdh.com
Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
whdh.com
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
whdh.com
Community gathers in Raynham for vigil as search for missing 16-year-old continues
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a church in Raynham for a vigil as the search for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver continues. Colleen has been missing for nine days, and her family and officials asked the community to keep up the ongoing efforts to locate the teenager, whom they have not had any contact with.
whdh.com
Person arrested after spraying Boston Roche Brothers shoppers with cleaning products, trying to ignite them
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after Boston Police said she allegedly caused a scene in a Roche Brothers supermarket in Downtown Crossing. At around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in the grocery store. When they arrived, they were told that the suspect, later identified...
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
whdh.com
First responders called to crash involving school bus in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Blackstone halted traffic Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the collision. Firefighters and police could be seen trying to clear up the scene at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets around 3:30 p.m., where an a vehicle appeared to be lodged beneath the front of a school bus.
newbedfordguide.com
UPDATED: New Bedford Police respond to shooting on Pleasant Street, suspect still at large
UPDATE: Official statement from the New Bedford Police Department: “There were no shots fired on Pleasant St. last night. There was a foot pursuit in Temple Landing which I may have some further information on later. However, the foot pursuit was NOT precipitated by shots fired.”. At approximately, 9:00pm...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Loaded firearm recovered from 7-year-old student at school in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responding to reports of a student with a firearm were able to recover a loaded gun from a 7-year-old student at the UP Academy Holland School on Thursday. Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with...
whdh.com
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
whdh.com
Dissatisfied with city response, community leaders gather in Dorchester to address recent violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some community leaders in Boston say that as an uptick in violent crime continues, they are looking into their own ways to to address it. Gathering in front of a Dorchester barbershop where a man was recently shot and killed, leaders continued to call for change while criticizing the city’s response.
whdh.com
Tewksbury man arrested in connection with stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said. Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
whdh.com
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver intentionally slams through Woonsocket store
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan Tuesday when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, an intentional move by a disgruntled former employee. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it...
whdh.com
Norwood High School evacuated, closed due to gas leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at Norwood High School has caused the building to evacuate, according to the school. After consultation with Norwood Fire and National Grid, school was canceled for the remainder of the day. Students will be able to take buses home. The Prospective Student Open...
whdh.com
Corrections officer beaten by inmate released from hospital
Corrections officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by an inmate while on the job, was released from Spaulding Rehab Friday. Tidman was attacked in the prison gym at MCI-Shirley with a 10 to 15 lb. metal pole in August, sustaining severe head injuries. He was medflighted from the prison, where he was on life support and in a coma. Eight weeks later, he’s heading home.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arrested for indecent assault of two teens on Red Line train
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arrested for indecently assaulting a 15-year-old and 18-year-old while on a Red Line train earlier this month, MBTA Transit Police said. Officials said two teen girls were indecently assaulted by an unknown male while on a Red Line train just outside Broadway...
