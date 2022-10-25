ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Loudwire

Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘

It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
Loudwire

Jonathan Davis Names Korn Song He Never Wants to Play Again

Different albums represent different chapters for musicians, and some would prefer to leave the older ones in the past. Such is the case with Jonathan Davis, who's opened up to Metal Hammer about the one Korn song he never wants to play again. "Daddy." The song serves as the closing...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Loudwire

Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue

Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Loudwire

John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Loudwire

Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring

Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Loudwire

Could Dolly Parton Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for Her Next Album?

Dolly Parton has always been a woman of her word, and she's holding true to the statement she made back in May. She's making a rock album. But it's who she's got in mind that makes it even more thrilling - Parton wants to get Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to reunite for a new take on "Stairway to Heaven."
Loudwire

George Lynch Explains Decision to Reclaim ‘Problematic’ Lynch Mob Band Name

As recently reported, George Lynch is once again touring under the Lynch Mob band name. The move comes two years after the musician had made the decision to move on from the longtime band name, calling it "problematic," and stating at the time that he felt it was "inexcusable" to continue using it. In a new interview, the guitarist reveals why he's now deciding to revert to his former band name after adopting Electric Freedom as his new band moniker in recent years.
Loudwire

The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup

The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy