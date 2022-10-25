Read full article on original website
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs
Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘
It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
David Crosby Calls Iron Maiden ‘Noise,’ Alex Skolnick Has Perfect Response
David Crosby has once again taken to Twitter to share unsolicited opinions on other artists, this time referring to Iron Maiden as "noise." Testament's Alex Skolnick caught wind of the tweet, however, and had the perfect response to challenge him. The conversation started when composer Vin Downes tweeted about his...
Jonathan Davis Names Korn Song He Never Wants to Play Again
Different albums represent different chapters for musicians, and some would prefer to leave the older ones in the past. Such is the case with Jonathan Davis, who's opened up to Metal Hammer about the one Korn song he never wants to play again. "Daddy." The song serves as the closing...
Judas Priest, Pantera + Rainbow Members Form New Supergroup Elegant Weapons
Some of metal's top players have united to form a new band that will make their presence felt in 2023. The band's name is Elegant Weapons and it features members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow. There's some serious pedigree here with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Matt Sorum Teams With 2 Former Guns N’ Roses Bandmates on New Kings of Chaos Song
The saying goes, "Stick to your guns," and that's what Matt Sorum is doing on the new song "Judgement Day" from his all-star collective, Kings of Chaos. Sorum has enlisted his former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bandmates Duff McKagan and Slash on the song, which is the first single from the upcoming Kings of Chaos studio album.
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
That Time Keith Richards Told Kid Rock to ‘Quit Saying My F–king Name’
Have you ever angered Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards to the point that he told you to take his name out of your mouth? Because bad boy singer Kid Rock has, according to the vocalist Sheryl Crow. On this week's Fly on the Wall podcast, hosted by comedic actors Dana...
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Tommy Lee Celebrates 60th Birthday With John 5, Chad Kroeger, John Travolta + More
On Oct. 3, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee turned 60 years old and now he's shared photo of his recent birthday celebration in Mexico, which was attended by celebrity friends and musical peers, including Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, John 5, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, actor John Travolta and more. Lee, the...
Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring
Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Could Dolly Parton Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for Her Next Album?
Dolly Parton has always been a woman of her word, and she's holding true to the statement she made back in May. She's making a rock album. But it's who she's got in mind that makes it even more thrilling - Parton wants to get Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to reunite for a new take on "Stairway to Heaven."
George Lynch Explains Decision to Reclaim ‘Problematic’ Lynch Mob Band Name
As recently reported, George Lynch is once again touring under the Lynch Mob band name. The move comes two years after the musician had made the decision to move on from the longtime band name, calling it "problematic," and stating at the time that he felt it was "inexcusable" to continue using it. In a new interview, the guitarist reveals why he's now deciding to revert to his former band name after adopting Electric Freedom as his new band moniker in recent years.
The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup
The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
How Reddit Responded to Thread About Not Understanding What People Like About Metal
As fans of heavy music, we probably don't often think about the reasons why we love it so much — we just do. But if someone were to ask you what it is that you like about heavy metal, what would you say?. A few years ago, a thread...
Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals First-Ever Original Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry has released a heart-tugging original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." His first-ever original Christmas tune is newly-added to the album The Season (Deluxe Edition.) Perry released The Season last year around this time with covers of eight Christmas classics. On the Deluxe Edition, he tacks on...
Architects Frontman Hits Out at Fans Using Tom Searle’s Death to Critique Their Music
Everyone's a critic! But there are some critiques that go a little too far, and Architects frontman Sam Carter is calling out one particular mode of criticism he feels has crossed a line into being something more hurtful and personal. Speaking to NME, Carter has hit out at those who...
